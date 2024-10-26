The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) Announces 2024 Rising Stars List - Women Empowering Women

APF Rising Stars Program recognizes the remarkable achievements of women in the Pakistani-American diaspora who uplift and empower other women.

The APF Rising Stars program is a testament to the strength and resilience of our community, celebrating women who not only excel but also create opportunities for others to succeed. ” — Dr. Syra Madad, APF Rising Stars Board Lead

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated APF Rising Stars – Women Empowering Women 2024 List, which recognizes the remarkable achievements of women in the Pakistani American diaspora who empower and uplift other women. This initiative marks a significant step in APF's ongoing efforts to celebrate the leadership and community engagement of exceptional Pakistani American women who excel in their fields and work tirelessly to empower women.• The selected women represent a diverse range of backgrounds and professions, including technology, politics, medicine, public service, academia, and more.• APF plans to feature interviews with the honorees in the coming months to highlight their inspiring work in building bridges and creating opportunities within the Pakistani American community.This year’s Rising Stars are:1. Noor Aftab, Senior Program Manager at Amazon Web Services2. Ahsia Badi, Senior Advisor at Office of Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services NY3. Farah Chalisa, Co-Founder and Human Rights Attorney at International Solidarity, Accountability, and Freedom (INSAF)4. Farah Habib, Associate Professor at Bristol Community College5. Sumera Haque, Founder & CEO at An-Nisa Foundation6. Zainab Zeb Khan, Chairperson at Muslim American Leadership Alliance (MALA)7. Nabeela Khattak, Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Nolij Consulting8. Robina Niaz, Commissioner at New York City’s Commission on Gender Equity9. Anoussa Salim, Director of United Nations Representative at Soulchi10. Maya Samdani, Head of Learning and Development at International Rescue Committee (IRC)Empowering Women and Inspiring CommunitiesThe APF Rising Stars initiative shines a light on the incredible achievements of these women while underscoring the importance of representation and mentorship within the Pakistani-American community. By showcasing the journeys of these leaders, APF hopes to inspire the next generation to pursue their goals and make a difference in their communities.“As Pakistani American women continue to make incredible strides in their professional and personal lives, it’s essential that we lift each other and empower the next generation of leaders. The APF Rising Stars program is a testament to the strength and resilience of our community, celebrating women who not only excel but also create opportunities for others to succeed. It’s an honor to be part of a program that recognizes these trailblazers who are dedicated to fostering unity, cultural pride, and the empowerment of women.” says Dr. Syra Madad, Chief Biopreparedness Officer at NYC Health+Hospitals and APF Board of Directors member who led this initiative. “This platform aims to elevate these unsung heroes and celebrate their accomplishments and resilience in uplifting other women.”About American Pakistan Foundation:The American Pakistan Foundation (APF) was founded in 2009 by Pakistani-American community members to create a platform for meaningful connections between Pakistan and the United States. As a pioneering 501(c)(3) organization, APF strengthens ties between the community by fostering cultural, professional, and intellectual exchanges. APF's initiatives include the UN Initiative, Leadership Council, Get Out The Vote (GOTV), APF Fellowships, and APF One Mentorship Platform, which empower the Pakistani-American community and promote collaboration across various sectors.Through its partnerships with NGOs, educational institutions, businesses, and the public sector, APF continues to highlight the contributions of the Pakistani-American community and bridge the gap between cultures, fostering greater understanding and cooperation.For more information, visit www.americanpakistan.org Contact Information: APF Communications TeamEmail: info@americanpakistan.orgWebsite: www.americanpakistan.org

