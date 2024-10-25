Attorney General Bonta Secures Felony Conviction of Sirron Croskey for Armed Robbery, Reckless Evading, and Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the felony conviction of Sirron Croskey for armed robbery, reckless evading, and possession of a loaded firearm in public. Croskey carried out multiple robberies across Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, and Napa counties, targeting victims in casino parking lots while brandishing a loaded, unregistered firearm to facilitate the crimes. After committing his final robbery in Napa County, Croskey attempted to evade law enforcement by engaging in a high-speed chase with deputies from the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office. He ultimately left behind the vehicle and the firearm that had been utilized in all the robberies and fled on foot.

“Californians deserve to live their lives free from the shadow of violence,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I am immensely proud of my team for their unwavering commitment to justice and for ensuring that those who violate the law are held responsible. When we work together, we get results that create a safer and more secure California for everyone.”

Croskey pled guilty to one felony count of Reckless Evading, one felony count of Carrying a Loaded Unregistered Firearm in Public, two felony counts of Second-Degree Robbery, and admitted two enhancements for Personal Use of a Firearm. He was sentenced on October 23, 2024 in Contra Costa Superior Court to 9 years, 8 months in State Prison and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $9,855 to seven different victims.

The investigation was conducted by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the American Canyon Police Department, the Livermore Police Department, the San Jose Police Department and the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Gambling Control. The DOJ’s Special Prosecution Section handled the prosecution of this case.

DOJ’s Special Prosecution Section investigates and prosecutes complex criminal cases occurring in California, including fraud, public corruption, “underground economy” crimes, human and labor trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, and organized retail theft.

A copy of the criminal complaint can be found here.