Attorney General Bonta Alerts Californians to Job Recruitment Scams

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a consumer alert asking Californians to be aware of job recruitment scams. Job recruitment scams occur when bad actors trick job seekers into providing money or personal information by posing as employers, recruiters, or job placement agencies. These scams often promise high-paying jobs with urgent hiring, little qualifications, or the opportunity to work from home — and can sometimes be a front to recruit job seekers to assist with criminal activity. Scams can occur through various forms of communication including text messages, phone calls, and postings on online job sites. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), job and fake employment agency scams are one of the top forms of fraud. Losses from these scams have nearly tripled from 2020 to 2024, with consumers losing $501 million in 2024.

“As job recruiting scams become more popular, I urge Californians to exercise caution and be wary of offers that sound too good to be true,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Remember if a stranger offers you a job you didn’t apply for, it’s most likely a scam."

Learn the Warning Signs

There are many potential signs of a job scam. Be wary if the job posting or email exhibits any of these signs:

Asks for money.

Asks for you to make purchases on their behalf — such as gift cards.

Asks you to share your credit card number or bank details.

Asks you to receive or send money or packages for people you don’t know or haven’t met in person.

Promises easy money – especially if it involves sending or receiving money or packages.

Asks you to open a bank account or cryptocurrency account at someone else’s direction.

Claims to offer a “secret” list of government jobs or a chance to get on an inside track for government employment for a fee. Government job listings are always free —find them at jobs.ca.gov, usajobs.gov, or about.usps.com/careers.

Lists a company without an established physical office.

Gives a short timeline or puts pressure on you to urgently respond.

Spot the Scam: What are Money Mules?

Job recruitment scams can also be used to recruit unsuspecting job-seekers, sometimes called money mules, to assist with criminal activity. If someone you don’t know sends you money and asks you to forward or transfer the money, you could be fueling fraud. Transferring money on behalf of others not only furthers criminal activity, but it could also lead to consequences for consumers, like losing money or serving jail time.

Protect Yourself from Job Scams

If you receive a possible scam message: