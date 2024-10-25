AONL report examines nurse manager retention rates and strategies 

AHA’s affiliate American Organization for Nursing Leadership and Laudio Oct. 22 released their second report on nurse manager retention. Combining data spanning from more than 200,000 front-line team members and AONL-led interviews with nurse managers, the report found nurse manager turnover is highest during the first four years of leadership, revealing a critical window for leader support and investment.

“Nurse managers are vital in maintaining the stability of front-line teams and ensuring optimal patient care,” said Robyn Begley, CEO of AONL and chief nursing officer, senior vice president of workforce at the AHA. “This report underscores the importance of prioritizing nurse manager well-being and engagement in health systems’ workforce strategies. It also provides practical guidance to implement meaningful changes to support these crucial leaders.”