Meant to be – Careers in Palliative Care

CANADA, October 25 - After many years working in the fast-paced environment of a surgical unit, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Tonya Crosby never imagined she would find joy working in palliative care.

“I didn’t know much about the Provincial Palliative Care Centre (Centre) or the Provincial Palliative Care Program before I saw the job posting,” remembers Tonya. “I thought it might be a nice way to end my career. I applied and then I visited the Centre and the moment I walked in the doors, it felt like I was home.”

Centre Chef, Doug MacFadyen, felt the same way.

“Once I walked through the doors, I knew it was my calling,” said Doug. “It was where I was meant to be. I always say, you don’t have a bad day working here. Having one-on-one time with patients is something that’s uniquely different than other health care facilities.”

The care provided at the Centre is a collaborative approach.

“Without the different roles, none of us could provide the care that’s happening,” said Tonya. “No one part can function without the other. I can’t do my job without the RN, the social worker, the doctors, and even the kitchen staff. It’s unique.”

Doug echoed those sentiments.

“The staff at the Centre are amazing. One of a kind,” said Doug. “I always say that it takes a certain kind of person to work here, though I couldn’t tell you what that type of person is exactly.

Everyone is kindhearted, generous, and they go above and beyond what is needed. I will help where I can, even if it’s beyond my role. You just do what you can to be there for them.”

Tonya enjoys coming to work each day and providing special care to patients and their families.

“I love the smiles and the difference we make each day,” Tonya said with a tear in her eye. “And it’s not just the patients; it’s the families too. The patients have a goal. Their goal at the end of this stay is death. The families are the ones left with the memories. It’s just as important to be there for them as it is for the patients.”

Doug also feels the energy in the Centre is different than other healthcare facilities.

‘It’s not as scary or sad as people might think,” said Doug. “Palliative care is a wonderful place to be. Everyone has fun when they can. Everyone has a smile on their face. Sometimes I wish I made this career change many years ago, but I’m thankful to be here now.”

“This is just a different type of nursing. I get more reward here than I have anywhere else in my career. More of an internal reward and I feel like I make a difference when I come to work, I like that.” – Tonya Crosby, LPN, Provincial Palliative Care Centre

Dealing with death and dying daily can be challenging, but Tonya feels emotions are something to be cherished.

“I’ve learned that tears are ok. It used to be something you did in private, but you know, there is nothing wrong with showing your emotions when someone is passing away. It shows that you cared for them, for however short your time was together.”

Both Doug and Tonya encourage those who are considering a career in palliative care to be open to it.