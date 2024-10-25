DCI conducts human trafficking operation in Missoula

October 25, 2024

MISSOULA – The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, and Missoula Police Department, conducted a human trafficking operation in Missoula this week which led to the arrest of eight individuals, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Each individual was arrested and faces pending charges for patronizing a prostitute and one individual was also arrested for distribution of dangerous drugs. They can be charged under Montana’s new statute, included in House Bill 112, that makes the solicitation of a prostitute a felony charge which Attorney General Knudsen helped write and pass during the 2023 Legislative Session.

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime and must be stopped. I am proud of our DCI investigators and law enforcement partners for their commitment to getting these dangerous predators off the streets. Ending human trafficking remains a priority for the Montana Department of Justice. We must tell human traffickers that their criminal activity will not be tolerated in Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“This behavior is not only illegal but poses many risks to our communities such as Human Trafficking of both adults and children,” Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen said. “The great work done this week with our law enforcement partners creates safer communities for both children and adults.”

Know the signs. Potential indicators of sex trafficking may include:

Young person that is very hesitant to engage in conversation. Eyes are always downcast, avoiding eye contact, especially with men. Poor physical state…tired, malnourished, or shows signs of physical abuse or torture.

Seems to have trouble responding to what their name is or what location (city or even state) they are in. (Victims’ names are often changed, as are their whereabouts. They typically do not stay in one location for long – at times for 24 hours or less).

Wearing clothes that do not fit the climate or the situation such as short shorts or skirts, tank tops, and no jacket in the middle of winter.

Lack of control over money, personal possessions like bags, IDs, or documents. May also be carrying very few possessions in a plastic bag.

May be accompanied by a dominating person, or someone they seem fearful of. That controlling person may also be someone who does not seem to “fit,” such as a much older individual, an individual of a different race, or with behavior seemingly inappropriate with the suspected victim.

Young girl or boy hanging around outside a convenience store, truck stop, casino, or other location. May be approaching different vehicles or men they do not seem to know.

If you believe you witness human trafficking: