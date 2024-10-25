Paving Work to Begin on I-40 in Henderson and Madison Counties

JACKSON, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on Interstate 40 in Henderson and Madison Counties should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin lane closures to perform resurfacing activities next week.

Closure Times: Daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, October 28 to November 1. Work is weather-dependent.

Monday, October 28 : East and westbound lanes at mile marker 98.2 in Henderson County

: East and westbound lanes at mile marker 98.2 in Henderson County Tuesday, October 29 : Eastbound lane at mile marker 98.1 in Henderson County; westbound lane at mile marker 87.5 in Madison County

: Eastbound lane at mile marker 98.1 in Henderson County; westbound lane at mile marker 87.5 in Madison County Wednesday, October 30: Westbound lane at mile marker 77.6 and eastbound lane at mile marker 75.5 in Madison County

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.