DoHS Investigates Allegations of Incident at Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center





The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) has launched an immediate investigation in response to allegations of misconduct at Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center, following the circulation of a video on social media.

To address these concerns, DoHS has deployed the Bureau for Social Services' (BSS) Institutional Investigative Unit (IIU) and the Bureau for Family Assistance's (BFA) Child Care Licensing Unit to the facility. Together, these teams are conducting a comprehensive investigation to assess staff conduct, evaluate child safety protocols, and ensure the center’s adherence to licensing standards.

DoHS will determine any necessary actions based on the IIU investigation’s findings, which could include further involvement from law enforcement or the closure of the facility.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of children in West Virginia’s care facilities. We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to acting swiftly and severely, based on the findings,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that all care facilities meet the highest standards of safety and conduct.”

The Department urges the public to report any instances of suspected child abuse or neglect directly through the Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect, by calling 1-800-352-6513, rather than posting on social media. Direct reporting helps ensure that such concerns are addressed as quickly and appropriately as possible by the appropriate authorities.

Additionally, under W. Va. Code §49-2-803, certain persons are mandated reporters and required to make a report not more than 24 hours after suspecting abuse or neglect, including child care workers. In any case where a mandated reporter believes a child suffered serious physical abuse, the reporter shall immediately make a report to the West Virginia State Police and any law enforcement agency having jurisdiction to investigate the report.

To view the licensure status of a child care provider, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bfa/ece/pages/providersearch.aspx.

