Airmen, Soldiers team up: Strengthen Joint Interoperability with UH-60 Training

Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 944th Fighter Wing joined forces with the Arizona Army National Guard on October 19, 2024, at Phoenix Goodyear Airport for UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter training, a crucial step toward preparing for next month’s Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 in southern Arizona.

The training, focused on medevac and patient loading drills, emphasized the importance of joint collaboration and readiness for real-world missions.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Allyson Dossman, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron chief nurse, was quick to highlight the relevance of this training, drawing from her own deployment to Afghanistan.

“This is important because I’ve been sent on a last-minute deployment as an ICU nurse ... there was absolutely no helicopter training,” Dossman explained, stressing that being prepared for any scenario, even without specific prior experience, is vital in combat environments.

This UH-60 familiarization is new for many in the fighter wing, as their typical training involves fixed-wing aircraft such as a C-130 Hercules. However, as Dossman noted, the operational tempo is changing, and flexibility is key.

“We’ve realized anything is possible, and any vehicle of opportunity will be utilized,” she said, pointing out that readiness now applies to everyone, from Airmen to senior leadership. “We need to be ready now.”

The exercise featured medical personnel from the 944th and U.S. Army working side by side to practice cold and hot loading - a necessary component when transferring patients onto helicopters during different stages of operation.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Erin Gawne, 944th Medical Group dental technician, eagerly volunteered for this training opportunity.

“This is my first time really being around a helicopter,” Gawne said, her excitement evident. “We are going over how to properly medevac someone and learning the safety precautions on where you should and shouldn’t stand around the helicopter.”

This training is part of the broader preparations for Desert Hammer, an exercise involving over 100 aircraft from various military branches. The upcoming event, scheduled for November 13-17, will simulate large-scale combat scenarios, requiring seamless integration across units and services.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Mowbray, a UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, highlighted the value of familiarizing all personnel with medevac procedures.

“Everybody needs to know that we’re just a phone call away. You hit that radio, you send that nine-line, and we’re moving for you guys,” he explained, demonstrating a team mindset.

The adaptability of helicopters, particularly in remote or austere environments, is a major advantage over fixed-wing aircraft, according to Mowbray. He pointed out the importance of flexibility in combat zones, explaining that helicopters can land anywhere or use hoist operations when necessary.

“Austere environments are where we thrive,” he added, which is exactly the playing field Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 will take place in.

This joint training serves as a reminder of the unique strengths that come from collaboration across military branches. Working with unfamiliar airframes like the UH-60 allows members of the 944th FW to broaden their skill sets and prepare for the unpredictable nature of combat.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Roger Munoz, a critical care flight paramedic, underscored the significance of these partnerships.

“Our crew is different because we’re organic to our flight crew. We operate as one unit: two pilots, a crew chief, and a medic,” he said, highlighting the equal importance for their members participation in this training.

As the 944th FW gears up for Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1, this training stands as a testament to the dedication of its members. The exercise not only strengthens their readiness but also builds the resilience and leadership that have long been hallmarks of the Wing’s mission to Forge Combat Airmen to Fly, Fight, and Win.

This joint training is more than just another event - it’s a symbol of the Airmen’s versatility, their commitment to service, and their unwavering readiness to respond to any challenge - whether on the ground or in the air.