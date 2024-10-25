“Game on”: Governor Newsom and Governor Hochul announce bet ahead of long-standing Dodgers-Yankees World Series rivalry

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:Sarah Soto-Taylor, of Sacramento, has been appointed Undersecretary of the Government Operations Agency, where she has been Deputy Secretary for Business Transformation and Strategic...

