RCP responds to CQC state of care report

Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as president and vice president for education and training, said:

‘The Care Quality Commission’s latest State of care report outlines a clear escalation in pressures across our healthcare system, especially in community and primary care. The 18% rise in patients waiting more than two weeks for a GP appointment since 2020 is a particularly stark statistic – it confirms primary care services are increasingly overwhelmed, leaving many without timely access to essential care and risking avoidable hospital admissions.

‘Hospital flows are increasingly gridlocked, with nearly half of discharge delays caused by a lack of available care home beds and home-based support. With just 2.4 hospital beds available per 1,000 people compared to the OECD EU average of 5, our system in the UK is stretched incredibly thin.

‘The report paints a stark picture of challenges that are hitting the most vulnerable in society the hardest. In rural areas, patients wait even longer for GP appointments. Young people especially face delays in accessing services and A&E departments in deprived areas are seeing alarming attendance levels.

‘These demands are significantly impacting patient care and the wellbeing of NHS staff who, despite their best efforts, are unable to meet demand. Healthcare providers face mounting difficulties in workforce capacity, funding and data access. But with the right resources, accountability and investment in preventative, community-based care, there is an opportunity to relieve pressures across the system. The government must address the full breadth of challenges facing our health service in its forthcoming 10-year plan and we will ensure the physician’s voice is heard during the consultation.’