Closures at Kāʻanapali intersection for traffic signal pole replacement
KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of single lane closures at the intersection of Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) and Kāʻanapali Parkway, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, to replace a traffic signal pole.
During the work, the left through lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the southbound direction will be closed on both sides of the intersection. One through lane will remain open.
A single right-turn lane from Kāʻanapali Parkway onto southbound Honoapi‘ilani Highway will also be closed during the work to protect the crew replacing the traffic signal.
See:
https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Ka%CA%BBanapali-TCP-10-29-.pdf
HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.