Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland Farm Bureau Remind Farmers to Be Vigilant of Dry Conditions During Harvest 

October 25, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 25, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland Farm Bureau are encouraging farmers to follow fire prevention safety following an increase of field and equipment fires during this dryer than usual fall harvest season.

“Farmers across Maryland continue to experience dry weather conditions from a lack of precipitation,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “There are things to be done to lessen the risk of fires. I encourage both farmers and homeowners to follow these tips to ensure their safety when working their fields and lawns.”

Prevention tips include:

Keep equipment clean, particularly around the engine and engine compartment. Use a high pressure washer or compressed air to remove caked-on oil, grease, and crop residue.

At the end of each day blow leaves, chaff and plant material from the engine area with either compressed air or a portable leaf blower.

Remove plant materials wrapped on or near any bearings, belts, chains, or other moving parts.

After frequent use, temporarily shut off equipment in a safe place to allow engine to cool

Stay up to date with regular maintenance regarding farm equipment

Have a plan if a fire should occur

“The statewide drought is a cause for concern for many farmers in Maryland,” said Jonathan Quinn, Maryland Farm Bureau Vice President and Kent County grain farmer. “During this harvest season, farmers should proceed with caution and ensure that their equipment is clean and well maintained to prevent any uncontrolled fires.”

For more information and tips on what farmers can do to prevent field fires please visit https://www.nationwide.com/lc/resources/farm-and-agribusiness/articles/combine-fire-safety.

###