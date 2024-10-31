Rising Star Lorena Andrea Releases New Single 'You Couldn't Give Me More'

Available Now on All Streaming Platforms Including Spotify and Apple Music

The song is about that feeling—wanting someone to become the person you wish they were, even when it’s unlikely.” — Lorena Andrea, Singer-Songwriter

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter and college student Lorena Andrea has officially released her latest single, "You Couldn't Give Me More." The deeply personal track is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music . With heartfelt lyrics and captivating vocals, Lorena continues to build her reputation as a rising star in the music industry."You Couldn't Give Me More" was written in January and reflects Lorena’s personal experiences with a relationship that had become stagnant. The song explores the emotional conflict of wanting someone to change and live up to an ideal, even when it becomes clear that the desired change will never come.“I wrote this song about someone I was seeing on and off,” Lorena explains. “Things weren’t progressing, and it didn’t feel right to keep seeing him. But it became so comfortable, it felt impossible to let go. The song is about that feeling—wanting someone to become the person you wish they were, even when it’s unlikely.”Lorena Andrea, hailing from Northern California, has been captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and original music since childhood. Drawing inspiration from pop icons like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams, Lorena’s songwriting offers a blend of raw emotion and relatable storytelling.Her music career began at a young age, working with an MTV-awarded Latin pop artist and producer in Peru when she was just 10 years old. Since then, she has graced the stage at numerous local venues, festivals, and major events, including performing the National Anthem at NBA games on four different occasions.Lorena made her debut in 2017 with her first EP "Hey, Wait a Minute," performed at the prestigious Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts. Over the years, she has collaborated with renowned industry leaders who have worked with legendary artists such as Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, and Sabrina Carpenter.Fans can now stream "You Couldn't Give Me More" on all major music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. As Lorena continues to share her journey and musical evolution, fans can stay connected by following her on social media, where she regularly posts covers, updates, and insights into her life as a young artist.About Lorena AndreaLorena Andrea is a talented singer-songwriter from Northern California who has been performing since early childhood. Inspired by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Gracie Abrams, Lorena writes her own music, offering a unique and personal perspective on the experiences of a growing young adult. She has performed at many local venues, festivals, and state and county fairs, and debuted her first EP at the Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts in 2017. Lorena continues to collaborate with top industry professionals as she carves her path in the music world.

