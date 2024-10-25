Pedestrians advised to avoid Kūhiō Highway at Waikoko Hairpin Turn during slope stablization

Main, News Posted on Oct 25, 2024 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – Due to safety concerns, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be restricting pedestrian traffic through the 24/7 single lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) at milepost 4.7 (Waikoko Hairpin Turn).

A map showing location of the closure can be found at this link.

HDOT closed the makai (Hā‘ena-bound) lane for emergency slope stabilization on Monday, Oct. 21. The lane closure will be in effect until further notice. More information will be provided as consultants and staff assess the slope beneath the highway.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained by alternating traffic flow through the remaining open lane. Due to the limited area and the concerns regarding stability of the slope, pedestrian foot traffic to the “Tourist Lumahai Beach” will not be allowed through the work zone. Signs advising no pedestrian access will be placed at the work site.

HDOT recommends pedestrians consider the Go Hā‘ena Shuttle if they need to go through the work site area. More information on the shuttle can be found at https://gohaena.com/shuttle-schedule-stops/

###