Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation Celebrates Innovation and Leadership at 2024 Freedom Award Ceremony

Innovation and Leadership Shine as Incyte and Reinventing Delaware Finalists Take Center Stage in Wilmington

Progress has made the world a better place. Progress is based on innovation, and innovation is based on freedom” — Hervé Hoppenot

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation (PDFF) hosted its annual Freedom Award ceremony on October 22, 2024, celebrating innovation and leadership that drive economic and social progress in Delaware. This year, Incyte Corporation , a global leader in biopharmaceutical innovation, received the prestigious award. The honor was accepted by Hervé Hoppenot, CEO of Incyte, in recognition of the company’s significant contributions to oncology and inflammation research and its transformative impact on healthcare.The Freedom Award is presented annually to an individual or organization that has championed groundbreaking ideas, fostering economic growth in the private sector. The award is a tribute to the legacy of the late Governor Pete du Pont, who guided Delaware through fiscal challenges and into a period of vibrant development. Past honorees include LabWare Founder Vance Kershner, MBNA Corporation, UD Horn Entrepreneurship Co-Founder Charlie Horn, and Endo Pharmaceuticals Founder Carol Ammon.Incyte, headquartered in Wilmington and Switzerland, has established itself as a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation, with over 2,500 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has developed eight approved products and has a robust clinical pipeline spanning multiple disease areas. Under Hoppenot’s leadership, Incyte has been named one of Science Magazine’s Top Employers for six consecutive years, a testament to its culture of excellence and innovation.In his acceptance speech, Hoppenot highlighted the company’s journey, acknowledging both the challenges and successes along the way. He emphasized Incyte’s commitment to research and development, noting that the company invests nearly twice the industry average in R&D. “Progress has made the world a better place. Progress is based on innovation, and innovation is based on freedom,” Hoppenot remarked, underscoring the connection between freedom and medical advancement.Special Tribute to Scott MalfitanoThis year’s ceremony also included a heartfelt tribute to Scott Malfitano, Vice President of Corporation Service Company (CSC) and a founding board member of the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation. After more than 20 years of dedicated service, Malfitano announced his decision to step down from the board of directors. He was honored with a special presentation recognizing his critical role in advancing the Foundation’s mission and supporting innovation in Delaware.Reinventing Delaware 2024 Winner: ToivoaThe Reinventing Delaware initiative, PDFF’s entrepreneurial incubator program, was another highlight of the evening. This year’s winner, Toivoa, led by CEO and Chair Laura Randa, focuses on expanding access to mental health services for people with disabilities through digital therapy solutions. Toivoa’s work addresses a critical gap in mental healthcare, and its bold vision earned it the top prize.Two additional finalists were recognized for their innovative proposals:Kerriann Otaño, VP of Engagement at OperaDelaware, with a vision for creating an artist hub that will position Delaware as a thriving center for opera, driving cultural and economic growth.William Repetto, CEO of Repetto Writing Solutions, with a plan to enhance federal grant funding opportunities for Delaware businesses, fueling local business innovation and growth.Looking Ahead to Reinventing Delaware 2025: Submission Deadline Extended to November 4thThe Reinventing Delaware Dinner, which serves as the launch for PDFF’s 2025 program, invites guests to propose innovative ideas that create jobs and improve life in Delaware. These ideas are evaluated based on their potential impact on private and social enterprises, with finalists advancing to a six-month development program. The submission window for Reinventing Delaware 2025 has been extended to 11:59 PM on November 4, 2024. This is a unique opportunity for Delawareans with bold visions to contribute to the future of the state.Sponsorship opportunities for the 10th Anniversary Reinventing Delaware Dinner and the 2025 program are also available. For more information, contact Stephanie Johnnie at stephanie@petedupontfreedomfoundation.org.

