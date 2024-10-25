Surgery Tables Market Size Anticipated at USD 1.1 Billion by 2031, Expanding at 3.9% CAGR | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

It has become evident that the existing surgery tables in hospitals and clinics have become outdated. These tables should be replaced with new ones with modern technology embedded in them. This will help bolster the medical infrastructure, a crucial market driver.

The previous market valuation of the global surgery tables market (سوق طاولات الجراحة) was US$ 801.4 million, measured in 2022. This market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2031 . The market under consideration advances with a sluggish CAGR of 3.9%. However, this growth is attributed to various market drivers.

An ordinary surgery table's lifespan is limited, typically between 10 and 15 years. Various surgery tables worldwide have attained this period. Therefore, these tables are expected to be replaced with modern ones so that patients can be given optimum comfort. This creates a surge in the demand for surgery tables. Consequently, the subject market is driven heavily by the factors mentioned above.

Governments have been investing heavily in the medical sector, which has caused the medical industry to grow substantially. Due to this, expanding within the medical sector is lucrative for the subject market. Apart from the government, various key industry players have started investing more in the market. This creates another opportunity for manufacturers to produce the required goods. Therefore, this is another market driver helping the subject market to advance.

Due to various pandemics and epidemic waves, the proportion of people with chronic diseases has been increasing. Serious diseases like respiratory organ failure, brain damage, heart-related issues, etc., are growing exponentially. This demands that the medical sector expand in terms of the total number of surgery tables so that more patients can be treated.





Key Players



STERIS plc

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Getinge AB

Stryker

Mizuho OSI

Merivaara Corp.

Surgical Tables Inc.

AMTAI Medical Equipment Inc.

BARRFAB

Key Findings from the Market Report



The global surgery table market is segmented based on many categories. Based on the type of table used, it is segmented as powered surgery tables. The power-driver tables are essential requirements for the dentist clinic. Also, it is more utilized in neurological surgeries, where patients are supposed to be readjusted to be operated on.

Based on the application of the surgery tables, the orthopedic surgery tables’ market segment is one of the key segments that help surgeons maneuver and readjust patients for better operability.

The imaging tables market segment is fundamental. These tables scan patients’ internal body parts and can inspect fractures and internal injuries.

From the end-user industry market segment perspective, hospitals are the largest users of surgery tables. Clinics and other ambulatory surgery centers also use surgery tables extensively.

Regional Profile



The number of surgeries performed in the United States is higher. Apart from this, the medical sector is constantly evolving due to increased investment by various parties. This helps the country contribute significantly to the global surgery tables market. Thus, North America dominates the subject market by leading the sector.

Europe has also significantly developed the medical sector. As a result, the healthcare infrastructure in countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and Denmark is fairly advanced, contributing significantly to the market.

Developing countries have also contributed significantly to the subject market; therefore, Asia Pacific has recently gained more importance.

Key Developments Observed in the Surgery Tables Market



In December 2021, Baxter acquired Hill-Rom Services, Inc . This acquisition will help the organization transform the healthcare sector using cutting-edge technology.

In February 2022, ALVO Medical introduced ALVO Rapsodia, which shall prove useful in neurological, colorectal, cardiovascular, gynecology, and spinal surgeries.

In August 2023, STERIS plc acquired Becton, Dickinson and Company. With the help of this, the organization can acquire sterilization container assets, surgical instrumentation, and laparoscopic instrumentation.

In August 2023, STERIS plc acquired Becton, Dickinson and Company. With the help of this, the organization can acquire sterilization container assets, surgical instrumentation, and laparoscopic instrumentation.

Competitive Landscape



The global surgery tables market competition includes key players developing and innovating products to acquire a competitive edge.

STERIS plc. is one such organization that produces sterilizers, washing equipment, instruments for dental practitioners, and many more.

Getinge AB is known to produce anesthesia equipment, ventilators, patient lifting devices, lights, and heart-lung machines. This helps the business diversify its product portfolio.

Stryker manufactures airway management, cleaners, bed frames, ambulation and related equipment, and disinfectants.

Market Segmentation



Type

Powered

Non-powered

Application

General Surgery Tables

Orthopedic Tables

Imaging Tables

Others

End user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

