Strengthening police canine capabilities to detect and prevent illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons in South-Eastern Europe focus of OSCE high-level meeting

The OSCE hosted a high-level meeting in Vienna on 25 October, focusing on the strategic advancement of police canine capabilities for the prevention and detection of illicit trafficking of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in South-Eastern Europe.

The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen the region's capacities to prevent and detect illicit and trafficked SALW. Participants reviewed the progress accomplished to date under the framework of the OSCE’s Comprehensive Programme on Supporting Efforts to Prevent and Combat Illicit Trafficking of SALW and Conventional Ammunition in the region. Common challenges were discussed and an agreement was reached on how to further enhance co-operation and resource mobilization to sustain these efforts.

Representatives from South-Eastern Europe stressed the impetus police canine units could add in combating SALW trafficking. Against this backdrop, strategic planning for the coming years was highlighted, particularly focusing on ensuring the necessary structural and operational support to further enhance their effectiveness.

“The combatting of illicit SALW remains a strategic priority for the Albanian Government. We are grateful to the OSCE for its continued support and expertise in addressing these challenges. Strengthening our capacities to counter illicit SALW trafficking brings us closer to meeting international standards, enhancing security for both Albania and the Western Balkan region.” said Besfort Lamallari, Deputy Minister of Interior, Albania

"We are pleased with the exchanges and conclusions of this High-Level Meeting on the Strategic Advancement of Police Canine Capabilities in South-Eastern Europe. Together with our partners and beneficiaries, we have laid the groundwork for future cooperation, ensuring that police canine units can advance and become a crucial tool in enhancing regional security and combating illicit SALW, both in each jurisdiction, and across the region," said Shawn Decaluwe, Deputy Director for the Conflict Prevention Centre’s Operations Service.

Participants re-emphasised their shared commitment to reducing illicit trafficking and enhancing canine capabilities. Participants underscored their readiness for sustained political and financial support as a precondition for maintaining the progress made and to further expanding canine capabilities, particularly through regional co-operation, training, and resource development.

The event brought together senior officials, including Deputy Ministers of Interior, Deputy Police Directors, Police Canine Unit Command representatives, Presidents of SALW Commissions from South-Eastern Europe and international partners and donors from France, the European Union, Germany and the United States of America.

“Today’s meeting represents a unique opportunity for all of us to reaffirm our shared commitment to combating illicit SALW trafficking through enhanced canine capabilities. That is why I, thank you for your partnership, and assure you that we will remain a dedicated partner in this process” said Ambassador Rasa Ostrauskaite, Permanent Representative of the European Union to the OSCE.

“This topic is of such significance that France will continue to provide not only its financial contributions but also make its specialized structures available for specialized trainings,” added Ambassador Olivier Caron, France’s Special Envoy for Counterterrorism and the Fight against Organized Crime of France.