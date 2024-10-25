Mayor Bowser Awards $1.8 Million to 17 Local Businesses Through the District’s Inclusive Innovation Equity Impact Fund

(Washington, DC) – Today, to close out and celebrate 2024 DC Startup and Tech Week, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), in partnership with 1863 Ventures, announced that 17 DC businesses will receive $1.8 million through the third round of the District’s Inclusive Innovation Equity Impact Fund (IIEIF). The fund is designed to level the playing field, ensuring that entrepreneurs who often face barriers to early-stage funding have access to the resources they need to succeed.

“Through investments like the Inclusive Innovation Equity Impact Fund, we are helping more DC founders of color and women founders start and grow their businesses here in the Capital of Innovation,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re proud to partner with DC Startup and Tech Week to foster a thriving and inclusive community of entrepreneurs, innovators, and dreamers.”

Mayor Bowser and DMPED have invested $4.2 million to 39 businesses through three rounds of IIEIF. The program supports entrepreneurs who are working to get their businesses off the ground, as well as local business owners who are looking to expand in DC. Investments include low-interest loans, revenue-based financing, and equity investments, supporting companies in tech, consumer products, and high-growth sectors.

“Equitable investing benefits the entire economy,” Melissa Bradley, Founder and General Partner of 1863 Ventures. “We’re proud to partner with Mayor Bowser and the District to support these high-potential businesses.”

Now in its ninth year, DC Startup & Tech Week is an annual home-grown conference that brings together a diverse community of founders, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators to collaborate and grow DC’s innovation and tech ecosystem. The week-long gathering featured workshops, panel discussions, networking sessions, and presentations led by industry experts.

"DC Startup & Tech Week is vital to foster a thriving startup community as we bring together thousands of founders, investors, and innovators during this week and throughout the year to strengthen the region’s role to be a premiere hub for groundbreaking tech, innovation, and entrepreneurship. DC is a thriving hub for tech and innovation, and we’re proud our conference has become a cornerstone for fueling collaboration that empowers founders to turn their bold ideas into reality,” said Rachel Koretsky, Director of DC Startup & Tech Week.

The 17 awardees receiving the third round of grants through IIEIF are:

AskHumans - A platform for gathering customer feedback using AI to analyze responses and present sentiment trends.

Binkey - Provides an API for businesses to accept FSA and HSA payments.

Chad O'L PR & Events -Specializes in brand and digital marketing, event planning, and advertising.

Clear Eye Test - Vision technology company offering the world’s first digital optical prescription, providing 24/7 access to virtual eye testing and connections to eyecare professionals.

Cookie Wear Fashions - Retailer offering custom clothing and home goods with 90s-inspired designs.

ET OLIVA - LGBT-owned company selling gourmet Mediterranean food and beverages online and in retail stores.

Go Together, Inc. - K12 transportation platform helping parents and schools organize safe and cost-effective transportation.

IndyGeneUS AI - Black-owned, veteran-operated company advancing precision medicine with AI and a DNA repository for individuals of African descent.

Mocktail Club - Premium non-alcoholic cocktails available in 1,500 retail locations like Whole Foods and Target.

Myles Comfort Food & Beverages - Offers healthy mac and cheese alternatives with all-natural ingredients.

Oh Mazing Food & Beverages - Sells gourmet, allergy-friendly granola snacks available in stores like Whole Foods and Target.

Omega 3 - Produces granola bars and cereals promoting brain health, distributed through schools and e-commerce.

Path AI - AI-powered educational platform providing affordable test prep and career tools, which recently launched a $25,000 scholarship for high school and college students.

RASA - Indian fast-casual restaurant offering healthful, flavorful meals in the DMV area.

SweetKiwi - Frozen yogurt shop offering exotic, health-focused flavors with natural ingredients.

The Burns Brothers - A family-run business offering marketing, branding, and event space services.

Wellthi - Fintech company building social banking software to enhance customer relationships for financial institutions.



Find more information and the full list of awardees here.

Recent accolades for the District’s economic landscape include:

#1 State for Tech Careers – Forbes, 2024

#1 Global Cybersecurity Talent Market (Metro Area) – CBRE, 2024

#1 Most Innovative State – Wallethub, 2024

#12 Global Startup Ecosystem – Startup Genome, 2024

#2 Best US City for Women in Tech – Smart Asset, 2022

#1 Best US City for Black Entrepreneurs – Incfile, 2022

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos