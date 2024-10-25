Justice Department to Monitor Compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws in Prince George’s County, Maryland

The Justice Department announced today that it will monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in Prince George’s County, Maryland, during the early voting period and on Election Day.

The Justice Department enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot. The department regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country. In addition, the department also deploys federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order.

The Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section, working with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Civil Rights Act and Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. Pursuant to the Voting Rights Act, Prince George’s County must provide voting materials and assistance in both English and Spanish.

Complaints about any possible violations of federal voting rights laws can be submitted through the Civil Rights Division’s internet reporting portal at www.civilrights.justice.gov or by telephone at 1-800-253-3931. More information about voting and elections, including guidance documents for language minority voters and other resources, is available at www.justice.gov/voting. Learn more about the Voting Rights Act and other federal voting laws at www.justice.gov/crt/voting-section.