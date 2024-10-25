NJDOL Announces $7 Million in Grants to Support Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship Programs

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 25, 2024



TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) Office of Apprenticeship has announced a total of $7 million in available funding through the Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) and Pre-Apprenticeship in Career Education (PACE) grant programs to foster the creation and expansion of apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs throughout the state.

Under the Murphy Administration, the state has invested nearly $73 million in grant programs to create and develop work-based learning, pre-apprenticeship, and apprenticeship programs. This effort has supported the creation of 820 new Registered Apprenticeship programs in New Jersey – a more than 100 percent increase – and enabled 20,766 new apprentices to be onboarded. The state currently has 9,324 active apprentices in 1,431 programs.

“Apprenticeships are more than just training programs – they are vital connections between education, training, and employment,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “By continuing to build these programs, we are creating seamless transitions for individuals entering the workforce.”

GAINS

A total of $5 million is available through the GAINS program, which develops new and existing apprenticeship programs and creates Registered Apprenticeship programs in high-growth industries, with a focus on equality of opportunity, upward mobility, and economic fairness.

Proposals must provide new apprentices with a starting wage of at least $17 per hour unless a lower rate is justified. GAINS funding can be used to offset the training and associated costs of new registered apprentices and to reimburse up to 50 percent of new apprentices’ wages for a maximum of $12,000 per apprentice over 52 work weeks.

Since Governor Murphy took office in 2018, $30,000,000 in GAINS funding has been awarded to place nearly 5,500 Registered Apprentices into employment. This includes such occupations as K-12 Teacher Apprentices, Registered Nurse Residents, Home Health Aides (Dementia Specialists), construction-related trades positions and many more.

“The GAINS grant program allows us to expand our USDOL Registered Apprenticeship program in ways that we could not have imagined,” said Christopher Capobianco, Director of Training at Home Instead, a GAINS grantee. “In addition to a significant improvement in overall employee retention, the development of specialized training gives our Home Health Aides the necessary skills to provide top level care to our elderly clients. Their ability to earn additional certifications results in higher wages, as well as greater sense of satisfaction and purpose in a truly meaningful profession.”

Key dates:

November 13 and December 4, 1 pm: Virtual technical assistance (TA) workshops (pre-registration required at least three business days prior to workshop; applicants are strongly encouraged to attend). Register for November 13 here, or December 4 here.

December 13: Letter of Intent due by noon

December 20: Application due by noon

PACE

With $2 million in funding available, the PACE program was developed primarily to promote equal opportunities, upward mobility, and economic fairness while helping to alleviate economic barriers that hinder upskilling.

PACE programs provide tools such as job readiness, essential skills, and occupation-specific training, and funding that can be used to offset participants’ related costs, such as childcare, transportation, and the attainment of a high school equivalency diploma or GED.

These programs must be partnered with at least one Registered Apprenticeship program sponsor. Together, the programs expand career pathways with industry-based training and classroom instruction, leading to better-paying positions and advanced credentials.

More than $16,000,000 in PACE funding has been awarded throughout the Murphy Administration to prepare over 2,700 pre-apprentices to enter either Registered Apprenticeship, employment, or post-secondary education/vocational training.

Noted by Dr. Kimberly Gruccio, Superintendent of Egg Harbor Township Schools, a PACE grantee:

“The PACE program in our high school has had a profoundly positive impact on both our students and the community. By providing hands-on, real-world experience in various industries, this program helps students develop valuable skills, build professional networks, and gain confidence in their career paths. Not only does it enhance their education by bridging the gap between classroom learning and the workforce, but it also opens doors to future opportunities, whether through continued education, employment, or further apprenticeships. The program empowers our students to explore their passions, grow as young professionals, and contribute meaningfully to the local economy. The success stories from this program highlight how well it equips students for life beyond high school, fostering responsibility, independence, and a strong work ethic. It’s an incredible asset to our school and a reflection of our commitment to preparing students for success in the future.”

Organizations funded through, or working in partnership with, the GAINS program are strongly encouraged to apply for PACE. The PACE program can provide a pipeline of candidates for Registered Apprenticeship programs funded through GAINS.

Key dates:

November 14 and December 5, 1 pm: Virtual technical assistance (TA) workshops (pre-registration required at least three business days prior to workshop; applicants are strongly encouraged to attend). Register for November 14 here, or December 5 here.

December 13: Letter of Intent due by noon

December 20: Application due by noon

Find complete details on NJDOL’s Grant Opportunities website.

For more information on the New Jersey Office of Apprenticeship, click here.

