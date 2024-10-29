Live Oak Caregivers Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Office Opening in Athens, GA

Live Oak Caregivers, in-home care services that support activities of daily living

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Oak Caregivers , a leading provider of comprehensive health care services, is celebrating its 10th anniversary and the opening of a new office in Athens, Georgia. This milestone marks a decade of dedicated service, exceptional care and continuous growth.Since its founding in 2014, Live Oak Caregivers has been committed to delivering high-quality in-home caregiving to communities across Metro Atlanta, GA and Chattanooga, TN. The new Athens office expands the agency’s reach, allowing more individuals and families to benefit from its wide range of services.“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of outstanding home health care,” said William Falconer, CEO of Live Oak Caregivers. “Opening an office in Athens is a significant step in our mission to make top-notch caregiving services accessible to everyone. We look forward to serving the Athens community and continuing our legacy of excellence.” The Athens, GA office , located at 367 Prince Avenue, is staffed by a team of experienced health care professionals dedicated to offering personalized and compassionate care.For more information about Live Oak Caregivers and its services, please visit www.liveoakcaregivers.com or contact the main office at 404-205-5655.About Live Oak Caregivers:Live Oak Caregivers is a licensed provider of in-home care services that supports the vital activities of daily living. The company employs more than 250 Certified Nursing Assistants, and has delivered over 2 million hours of in-home caregiving.Contact:Live Oak Caregivers(404) 205-5655support@liveoakcaregivers.com

