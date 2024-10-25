Governor Kotek Declares Drought Emergency in Wallowa County

Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought in Wallowa County through Executive Order 24-29, and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.

“Water scarcity has become the new normal for our state,” Governor Kotek said. “We’re seeing counties across Oregon experience longer drought periods at a greater frequency and outside of the expected seasonality. It is incumbent on us to chart a proactive path to protect and improve management of our state’s limited water resources for the benefit of healthy ecosystems, thriving communities and a strong economy.”

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Wallowa County has been in moderate drought since July 9, 2024. Drought metrics like the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index (SPEI) are also indicating long-term drought conditions are persistent in Wallowa County, showing drought conditions over the past 48 months. Additionally, above normal temperatures, below normal precipitation, streamflow, and soil moisture conditions further indicate persistent drought conditions in Wallowa County. Long-term drought conditions as well as below normal precipitation, above normal temperature, streamflow, and soil moisture conditions have caused or will cause natural and economic disaster conditions in Wallowa County.

Forecasted water supply conditions and precipitation levels suggest that conditions will not meaningfully improve for the remainder of the agricultural season. Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the agricultural, livestock, natural resource and recreational tourism sectors in Wallowa County. It will also impact public instream uses and other natural resources dependent on adequate precipitation and streamflow.

The drought declaration by Governor Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.

The Oregon Drought Readiness Council, a standing body composed of natural resource, public health, and emergency response agencies, heard from the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners in October requesting the Governor’s drought declaration.

The Council received input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions and Council members have conferred on this matter. The Council recommended that the Governor declare drought in Wallowa County for the 2024 calendar year, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

This drought declaration marks the third made by Governor Kotek this calendar year.

