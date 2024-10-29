Cybersecurity Expert and Air Force Veteran John Rodriguez Launches Cyber Dagger LLC

John's credentials as a certified USAF instructor and leadership in training Red Teams nationwide speak to his deep expertise.

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Rodriguez, a former USAF Veteran and Red Team Leader, is proud to announce the launch of Cyber Dagger LLC , a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing elite cybersecurity solutions to a wide range of industries.Cyber Dagger offers cutting-edge services focused on defending against advanced cyber threats while emphasizing transparency and integrity.“Cyber Dagger was born out of a commitment to make cybersecurity accessible to all, particularly after witnessing widespread price gouging in the industry,” said Rodriguez, who serves as Founder and CEO. “We firmly believe that security should not be a privilege reserved for the few. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), we are dedicated to delivering high-quality, proactive cybersecurity solutions at fair and transparent rates, empowering all organizations to protect their digital infrastructures.”Rodriguez brings decades of experience in military operations, offensive security strategies, and cybersecurity leadership to the table. His mission-driven approach prioritizes safeguarding businesses—especially those that are vulnerable, such as small enterprises, minority-owned businesses, school districts, and municipalities—from today's most sophisticated cyberattacks.Cyber Dagger’s offerings span a range of proactive services, including threat actor modeling, penetration testing, and advanced Red Team operations designed to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities before they are exploited. The company is committed to providing even under-resourced organizations the same level of protection afforded to larger corporations."We focus on building long-term relationships with our clients and delivering real value," Rodriguez added. "In my experience, cybersecurity isn’t just about technology; it’s about the people and organizations behind those systems. My goal is to ensure that every client—no matter their size—receives the highest standard of protection."Rodriguez has become a trusted subject matter expert in the cybersecurity field. After leaving the military, Rodriguez landed corporate roles at Mandiant and Long Island Computer Networks, specializing in penetration testing and security consulting. His expertise and leadership led him to Trellix Advanced Research Center, where he became Senior Offensive Security Researcher and head of the Red Team. In this role, he spearheaded penetration testing efforts and systems engineering, ensuring Trellix stayed ahead of emerging threats and consistently outmaneuvered bad actors in cybersecurity."My military background taught me the importance of mission focus, and that same approach drives Cyber Dagger," said Rodriguez. "We don’t just react to threats—we anticipate them. I’m proud to be able to bring that level of preparedness and integrity to the private sector."Cyber Dagger is already making a significant impact in the cybersecurity industry, helping businesses and organizations across the globe strengthen their defenses against cyber threats. The team is composed of fellow veterans who bring their military precision, discipline, and expertise into the private sector. Together, they deliver proactive and tailored cybersecurity solutions, ensuring that clients are prepared to face even the most sophisticated threats.The Dallas-based company offers its clients an innovative, four-pronged approach to combating cyber threats, emphasizing in-depth security research, threat actor profiling, solutions engineering, and proactive security services.•SECURITY RESEARCH: INNOVATION AT THE FOREFRONT OF DEFENSECyber Dagger’s Security Research services are designed to push the boundaries of cybersecurity knowledge. The company’s team of experts conducts deep dives into the cyber ecosystem to discover and neutralize vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Leveraging AI and advanced analytics, Rodriguez and his team not only anticipate threats but also deliver intelligence that directly enhances their clients’ defense mechanisms. This service empowers businesses to stay ahead of cyber adversaries with real-time, actionable insights.•THREAT ACTOR MODELING: UNDERSTANDING THE ENEMYCyber Dagger goes beyond standard threat assessments with its Threat Actor Modeling services. By building detailed profiles of potential attackers, the company helps clients understand their adversaries' motivations, tactics, and objectives. This proactive strategy enables businesses to predict potential attacks and bolster their defenses before incidents occur, making it easier to respond swiftly and effectively when threats emerge.•SOLUTIONS ENGINEERING: TAILORED CYBERSECURITY ARCHITECTUREEvery organization faces unique cybersecurity challenges, and Cyber Dagger’s Solutions Engineering team is equipped to handle them. By customizing solutions to meet the specific demands of each business, Cyber Dagger ensures that security isn’t just a barrier but an enabler for growth. Their engineers integrate cutting-edge technology with innovative strategies, providing clients with a security infrastructure that is as agile as it is robust, ensuring the protection of digital assets while fostering innovation.•PROACTIVE SECURITY SERVICES: A UNIFIED DEFENSEWith a blend of offensive and defensive tactics, Cyber Dagger’s Proactive Security Services provide a 360-degree view of an organization’s security posture. Combining Red Team (offensive) and Blue Team (defensive) strategies, the company offers comprehensive testing, analysis, and enhancement of security systems. This collaborative approach ensures that clients not only detect and respond to threats but also strengthen their overall resilience, making Cyber Dagger a trusted partner in building an impenetrable cybersecurity defense.By offering these four key services, Cyber Dagger LLC ensures its clients are not just reacting to cyber threats, but staying several steps ahead.For more information about Cyber Dagger LLC and its services, visit www.cyberdagger.com or contact info@cyberdagger.com.ABOUT CYBER DAGGERCyber Dagger is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2024 by United States Air Force veteran and offensive security expert John Rodriguez. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company is dedicated to protecting digital infrastructures and bridging the cybersecurity skills gap. With over 13 years of experience, John’s expertise as a certified USAF instructor and leader in training Red Teams has shaped his vision for the company. Driven by the belief that cybersecurity should be accessible to all, Cyber Dagger offers fair, flat-rate pricing to combat the industry’s price gouging practices. The company provides high-quality services, including Security Research, Threat Actor Modeling, Proactive Security Services, Solutions Engineering, and Training, ensuring organizations of all sizes can defend against evolving cyber threats.

