Debunking Skin Cancer Myths During National Healthy Skin Month: Quinn Dermatology Offers Expert Care

Houston-Based Dermatologist Debunks Skin Cancer Myths

Many people believe that skin cancer is only a concern for those with fair skin or frequent sun exposure, but the reality is that skin cancer does not discriminate.” — Dr. Andrew Quinn

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As November marks National Healthy Skin Month, Quinn Dermatology in Houston is raising awareness about common skin cancer myths that can lead to dangerous misperceptions. Skin cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers globally, yet many people underestimate their risk due to misinformation.

Education and early detection are crucial to preventing this potentially life-threatening disease, and Quinn Dermatology is committed to guiding patients toward optimal skin health.

Below, Quinn Dermatology addresses some of the most persistent skin cancer myths:

1. Myth: Only fair-skinned people get skin cancer.

Skin cancer can affect people of all skin tones. Those with darker skin often develop it in harder-to-spot areas and may face worse outcomes because it is detected later. Regular skin checks are vital for everyone.

2. Myth: Skin cancer only appears in sun-exposed areas.

While UV exposure plays a significant role, skin cancer can occur anywhere on the body, even in areas not exposed to the sun, such as the scalp, soles of the feet, and beneath fingernails.

3. Myth: Tanning beds are safer than sun exposure.

Tanning beds emit harmful UV radiation, significantly increasing the risk of skin cancer. Avoiding them altogether is the safest choice for your skin health.

4. Myth: Skin cancer only affects older people.

Melanoma is one of the most common cancers among young adults, particularly young women, linked to tanning and sun exposure in adolescence.

5. Myth: One application of sunscreen lasts all day.

Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours when outdoors to maintain protection, especially after swimming or sweating.

Quinn Dermatology’s board-certified dermatologists are experienced in diagnosing and treating all types of skin cancer, offering comprehensive care and personalized sun safety strategies. Whether it’s routine screenings or advanced treatment options, Quinn Dermatology provides the highest standard of care to protect your skin.

This National Healthy Skin Month, take charge of your skin health. Contact Dr. Andrew Quinn, or a board-certified dermatologist in your area, today to schedule a skin cancer screening and learn more about protecting your skin.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.