North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission meeting cancelled

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) special meeting scheduled for Oct. 28 by web conference to review comments and consider the adoption of temporary rules has been cancelled.  The meeting will not be rescheduled.

The NC Division of Coastal Management

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management (DCM) works to protect, conserve and manage the state’s coastal resources through an integrated program of planning, permitting, education and research. DCM carries out the state’s Coastal Area Management Act, the Dredge and Fill Law and the federal Coastal Zone Management Act of 1972 in the 20 coastal counties, using rules and policies of the NC Coastal Resources Commission, known as the CRC. The division serves as staff to the CRC. Click here to learn more about the Division of Coastal Management. 
 

