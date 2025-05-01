NCDEQ Division of Water Resources to hold public hearing on revision to state definition of ‘wetlands’ in rule

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources will hold a public hearing on June 26 to receive public comment on the codification of the revised definition of “wetlands” within state rules. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

The revised definition limits wetlands protected under state water quality rules to those under federal jurisdiction. The revision to 15A NCAC 02B .0202 is being made under the direction of the 2023 NC Farm Act, SL 2023-63, “An Act to Make Various Changes to the Agricultural and Wastewater Laws of this State.”

The session law, which became effective on June 27, 2023, dictated immediate implementation of the revision and directed the Environmental Management Commission to adopt a rule consistent with the revised definition.

The EMC voted to move the proposed rule forward, and the Regulatory Impact Analysis associated with the revised definition was approved by the N.C. Office of State Budget and Management on Dec. 31, 2024.

The purpose of this public hearing is to allow interested persons to submit verbal comments regarding the proposed amendment to rule 15A NCAC 02B .0202.

Public Hearing Details

When: Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 6 p.m.

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Meeting link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=mc924957b9d3395883ef8e61c5eda6d54

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2425 792 4510

Meeting password: NCDEQ

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 (US Toll), Access Code: 2425 792 4510

Register: For the in-person hearing, speaker registration and sign-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. If you wish to speak virtually via Webex at the public hearing, you must register by noon on June 26. To register, please click the following link: https://forms.office.com/g/ApH3aQwDQg

Also, if you wish to speak, please login to Webex using your first and last name so that the host knows who you are when calling on people to offer comments. For instructions on ways to join the public hearing, please refer to the following link: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/how-attend-webex-meeting-0

The hearing will conclude by 9 p.m., however, the hearing officer may conclude the hearing earlier if all registered speakers have been heard. The hearing officer may limit the length of time for each speaker to allow everyone and opportunity to be heard. Written comments and copies of prepared remarks will be accepted.

In addition to receiving public comments during the hearing on the change to the rule, public comments will also be accepted by mail or email.

Written public comments will be accepted between May 1, 2025, and June 30, 2025. The public is invited to comment in writing via email to Sue.Homewood@deq.nc.gov. Please include “Wetland Definition Amendment” in the email’s subject line. Comments may also be submitted in writing to: Sue Homewood, Division of Water Resources, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh NC 27699-1617.

The proposed permanent rules and supporting documents are available online: Proposed rules.