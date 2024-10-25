Remembering Speaker Jo Ann Davidson: A Legacy of Leadership and Advocacy

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today regarding the passing of former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Jo Ann Davidson:

"Speaker Davidson was a great public servant for all Ohioans, but a special advocate for women – first a pioneer, then as a mentor to an entire generation of leaders. Her dedication to public service and her unwavering commitment to empowering others will be remembered and cherished. She leaves behind a remarkable legacy that continues to inspire us all."

