Honoring Heritage: Celebrating Türkiye’s Republic Day

As autumn settles over our city, the vibrant colors of culture and history come alive during a very special time for the Turkish community in Boston.

This year marks the 101th anniversary of the declaration of the Republic of Türkiye, a momentous occasion that transformed a nation and inspired its citizens.

To honor this historic milestone, the Council will host a flag raising ceremony on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00 AM on City Hall Plaza followed by a reception, inviting residents and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the richness of Turkish heritage.

The Boston Turkish Arts & Culture Festival, now in its 29th year, has played an essential role in promoting Turkish heritage and fostering understanding between diverse communities in the Boston area and beyond.

More information about The Turkish American Cultural Society of New England and the 29th Boston Turkish Arts & Culture Festival can be found here.

Honoring Heritage: Celebrating Türkiye's Republic Day

