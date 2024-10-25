Jerry A. Guzzetta releases his latest book 'I Walked with Heroes': The Privilege to Walk along Heroes of the Nation

NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jerry A. Guzzetta releases his latest book, I Walked with Heroes, where personal anecdotes, and stories from comrades combine perfectly to portray the reality of the Vietnam War. The book depicts the struggle soldiers and militants go through during a deadly conflict, and how their heroism protects our freedom.The author Jerry A. Guzzetta, who himself has served in the war for the U.S military amalgamates his personal experiences during the conflicts and recounts the stories of fellow military men to describe the dire situations, the bravery, and the courage he and his fellows had shown during the war. The book also pays a tribute to the valiant fighters of the military, who laid their lives in the most selfless manner to safeguard their comrades and ultimately protect the freedom of their beloved nation. The author Guzzetta, multiple times in the book, has taken pride in walking along with a number of such heroes.About the AuthorBorn in Birmingham, Alabama to an Italian family, the author Jerry Guzzetta had a somewhat interesting childhood, where he clearly remembers and recalls being directionless for a better part of teenage. Soon after graduating from high school, his life was about to take a 180 degree turn as Guzzetta, much like most of the men in his family joined the U.S military forces. A graduate of science degree in the Administration of Justice and Aviation, Jerry is highly qualified, and a brave man who got the chance to fight alongside the best America has produced in terms of militia. Jerry always had a liking to explain and tells stories, this liking led him to release his first book 20 years ago, about a newly launched military helicopter named “Inflight Magazine”. Since then, the journey has been on the rise, with Guzzetta, looking forward to produce more of literary masterpieces in the future. The book is available for purchase on Amazon for readers globally, grab your copies now!Visit for more details: https://www.amazon.com/I-Walked-Heroes-Jerry-Guzzetta/dp/130489925X Follow Jerry A. Guzzetta on social media for more Updates:

