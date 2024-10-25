Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill Rolls Out Margarita Flights

A margarita flight from Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Kids in costume eat free October 25 through November 2nd The Hibiscus Diablo from Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

The Southern California Mexican Concept also announces a drink of the month, a kids eat free incentive, updated hours and Ofrendas at select restaurants.

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to elevate your dining experience at Rodrigo's Mexican Grill, the beloved local hotspot for mouth watering Mexican dishes and Southern-inspired cocktails.

The restaurant has rolled out multiple new offerings and initiatives, including Margarita Flights that are available starting today, October 25th.

🍋‍🟩 Margarita Flights: All 10 area Rodrigo’s locations will debut their exciting new Margarita Flights, inviting guests to expand their tastes and dive deeper into the Rodrigo’s cocktail menu. Try all 4 and discover what may just be your next Margarita obsession.

Rodrigo’s is known for crafting the freshest and most delicious margaritas in town, and guests can now enjoy their Paloma, Spicy Piña, Hibiscus Diablo and Jala Berry ritas in one sitting. Don’t miss out—gather your friends and dive into this weekend's festivities for a taste adventure that promises to delight the senses and bring people together.

👻 Kids Eat Free: This Friday through Dia De Los Muertos, kids who wear a costume in-restaurant enjoy their a complimentary meal with purchase of an adult entree. Kids will also be able to trick or treat at all locations during the promotion.

🍸 Drink Of The Month: Try the Hibiscus Diablo, a devilishly delightful mix. Made fresh to order with Cazadores Blanco, lime, ginger, and topped with Hibiscus Ginger Beer and garnished with blackberries.

💀Ofrendas For Dia De Los Muertos: Join the yearly tradition and bring in a framed picture to display on their family Ofrenda now through November 2nd. Pick up your picture after 11/3 or leave it with Rodrigo's for their annual display.

⏰ New Hours: All locations have updated hours for Fall 2024. Enjoy extended brunch hours, which means….more Mimosas!

Monday to Thursday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Friday and Saturday: 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Sunday: 10:30 AM – 9:00 PM

Sunday Brunch: 10:30 AM – 2:00 PM

About Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill:

Rodrigo’s Mexican Grill, a third-generation family-owned business, has proudly served quality Mexican cuisine in Orange County since 1972. With 10 locations, Rodrigo’s is dedicated to bringing families together for delicious meals. Celebrating over 50 years of flavorful traditions, Rodrigo’s continually evolves its menu while prioritizing both new and loyal guests.

Committed to using locally sourced ingredients, the Fraser family blends multi-generational recipes with exciting seasonal specials. Visit Rodrigo’s in Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, and learn more at www.rodrigos.com.

