Adopted conclusions at the end of the first day of the Meeting of the Parties to the Water Convention in Ljubljana

SLOVENIA, October 24 - The main discussion was divided into three thematic panels:

cross-border water cooperation for climate adaptation,

cross-border cross-sectoral cooperation for climate change mitigation,

strengthening climate resilience through cross-border protection and restoration of ecosystems and biodiversity.

The first debate, in which Slovenian Foreign Minister Ms. Tanja Fajon also participated, was moderated by the former President of the Republic of Slovenia and Chairman of the International Panel on Water and Peace, Prof. Dr. Danilo Türk. The second and third debates were moderated by the former Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to Kenya, Ms. Giovanna Valverde Stark.

Minister of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning, Mr. Jože Novak participated in the third panel and presented Slovenia's experience with the consequences of last year's floods, which affected a large part of the country. Among other things, he presented the extent of the damage, the extraordinary measures taken on watercourses and the remediation that is planned. He also stressed the importance of joint efforts in the cross-border operation of countries, as waters know no borders.

At the end, the joint conclusions of the high segment were adopted, which were presented by Tatiana Molcean, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and Jože Novak, Minister of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning of the Republic of Slovenia. Some of the conclusions are highlighted below.

The growing momentum of the Water Convention – with nine new Parties since the last Meeting of the Parties and more than 20 countries in the accession process – can be a powerful impetus of progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 6.5 of the United Nations 2030 Agenda. We need to build on this positive trend and accelerate accession to and implementation of the Convention.

Countries will pursue joint adaptation strategies in transboundary river basins with the aim of adapting more effectively. To this end, joint bodies such as river commissions need to be strengthened in terms of knowledge sharing and cross-sectoral coordination.

Large-scale climate change is increasingly affecting water resources, altering hydrological cycles and increasing the risk of droughts, floods and other extreme weather events. Transboundary river basins are particularly vulnerable. It is necessary to prepare projects and concrete activities to increase the resilience of river basins to climate change.

Nature-based solutions and the adoption of several coordinated sectoral management strategies have proven to be effective in ensuring the resilience of transboundary aquifers. These approaches improve water qualityand protect ecosystems and biodiversity.

The power of modern technologies and innovations must be fully harnessed and continuously developed to support effective planning and decision-making in a rapidly changing climate, to prepare for action in a timely manner in uncertain future scenarios of extreme climate events, such as floods and droughts.

Civil society and young people are working to improve water regulation and cross-border cooperation. Therefore, they need the opportunity to participate in decision-making about a safe water future. By providing opportunities for meaningful cooperation, we improve the prospects for a climate-neutral future for all.

As Minister Novak particularly pointed out, given the risks of increasingly frequent extreme floods or droughts caused by climate change, we must also adapt the development of urbanization and, if necessary, intensive agriculture.

It is necessary to return the space to the water, that has been taken from it due to intensive and insufficiently adapted settlement or farming. Riparian and spillway water is also an opportunity to increase biodiversity and for quality regulation of the water space, also as a cultural phenomenon.

Cross-border joint projects for the necessary remediation of degraded water space and to improve the status of waters and increase resilience to climate change are also crucial in crisis and security-unstable areas. Better cooperation in water management can help to gradually normalize and stabilize life in these regions.

Tomorrow, at the end of the three-day session, Slovenia will take over the three-year chairmanship of the Water Convention Bureau, for the period 2024–2027 from Estonia.