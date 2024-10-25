S. 5092, Northern Border Security Enhancement and Review Act

S. 5092 would require the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to report to and brief the Congress on threats to the northern border of the United States, including apprehensions of aliens (non-U.S. nationals), staffing challenges, and improvements needed at and between ports of entry. Under the bill, DHS would have to update its analysis every three years. S. 5092 also would require DHS to update its northern border strategy and develop measures to evaluate the effectiveness of Customs and Border Protection’s efforts to secure the northern border in air and marine environments.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.