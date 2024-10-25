Governor Carney declares Statewide Drought Watch

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday issued a statewide drought watch after receiving guidance from the Delaware Water Supply Coordinating Council (WSCC). Delawareans are asked to voluntarily reduce outdoor uses of water during the drought watch. This decision follows an assessment of conditions by the WSCC on October 25. The drought watch will remain in effect until further notice.

The mandatory open burning ban issued by the Delaware State Fire Marshal remains in effect until further notice.

This drought watch is the result of the continuing scarcity of precipitation throughout the state, particularly northern New Castle County, where the pretreated water supply for Delaware’s most populous region is primarily sourced from several surface water streams and reservoirs.

“We encourage all residents to take this drought watch seriously. Please limit your outdoor water use and conserve water where you can,” said Governor John Carney.

The WSCC, chaired by DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin, includes representatives from state and county governments, climatologists, geologists, businesses, the agriculture community, water utilities and others. During the drought watch, DNREC encourages all Delaware residents and non-farm businesses to voluntarily reduce nonessential water use. Specifically, the WSCC drought watch guidelines include:

Limit watering of lawns and outdoor plants . Water lawns, groundcover, shrubs and trees sparingly and conservatively.

. Water lawns, groundcover, shrubs and trees sparingly and conservatively. Minimize watering with drinkable (potable) water. If non-drinkable water is available, use it on lawns and turf fields instead of potable water.

In addition to water conservation measures, the open burning ban prohibits activities such as bonfires, controlled burning (including always prohibited burning of leaves and yard waste), agricultural burning, fires for land clearing, and fires for demolition and removal of hazards.

The State Fire Marshal urges residents to properly dispose of cigarettes and matches and avoid parking vehicles on or near dry leaves and grass to prevent unintentional fires.

The drought watch is the first of three drought-related levels of action:

Drought Watch: Voluntary water conservation is encouraged given the potential for drought. Drought Warning: Water shortages become more likely, prompting more significant voluntary reductions in water use. Drought Emergency: Worsening conditions would lead to a State of Emergency with mandatory water use restrictions.

Drought declarations are not based on any single indicator. Instead, the WSCC representatives monitor a range of indicators that include: precipitation, stream flow, reservoir storage, groundwater levels and soil moisture. These indicators are evaluated over 3 to 12 months to assess long-term trends. Across Delaware, unusually low levels of precipitation and soil moisture indicate a need for a statewide drought watch. Although major water reservoirs in Northern New Castle County remain within normal ranges, the low stream flows in that area warrant heightened concern as it is those streams that are needed to refill the reservoirs. Public water suppliers are asking residents to reduce their water use whenever possible.

State officials and the WSCC will continue to assess water conditions and will provide guidance if a drought warning or emergency becomes necessary. In the meantime, the WSCC and its members are closely watching weather patterns and advising Delawareans to conserve water to help prevent more severe and possibly mandatory restrictions.

To learn more about drought preparedness and water conservation, visit DNREC’s drought resource page at de.gov/drought and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense webpage for tips on saving water.