Amid Hints of Spring, DNREC Reminds Delawareans of Yard Waste Options, Including Beneficial Reuse

DNREC’s Polly Drummond Hill yard waste site in Newark will reopen March 14 for Saturdays and Sundays only as a drop-off option for northern New Castle County residents, and will remain open on weekends through the fall. /DNREC photo

With spring just around the corner and the annual beautification efforts by Delawareans of lawns and landscape across the state coming closer by day, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds residents that yard waste is banned from the state’s landfills. Followed by a more encouraging reminder: Yard waste, when mulched or composted, can become outstanding organic material that enhances beautification efforts for better lawns and gardens.

Yard waste – defined by the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances to include grass clippings, leaves, prunings, brush, garden wastes, Christmas trees and tree limbs up to four inches in diameter – has the most organic value when applied as mulch or compost to the same ground it came from.

For Delawareans who haven’t yet decided to mulch or compost on their own property, other options exist. Since yard waste was banned from Delaware landfills in 2007, a growing number of businesses across the state now accept yard waste for recycling into lawn, garden and flower bed enhancements. A list of these companies – located in all three Delaware counties – can be found on the de.gov/yardwaste webpage.

Also, many waste haulers are under municipal contract to offer curbside collection, which they may also provide for individual customers. The Delaware Solid Waste Authority also accepts yard waste for a fee at its landfills and transfer stations across the state for conversion to mulch and compost. Residents who want to learn more about the beneficial reuse of yard waste can check out DNREC’s What to Do With Yard Waste in Delaware brochure. Those with more interest may want to look into DNREC’s annual Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale, which runs through April 16 and offers these two items at reduced prices.

Another option for northern New Castle County residents is DNREC’s Polly Drummond Hill yard waste site near Newark, which will reopen Saturday, March 14. Starting on that date, the site will be open Saturdays and Sundays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the fall. The site is for residential yard waste drop-off only, no commercial haulers allowed.

