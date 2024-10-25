Submit Release
Oxfam reaction to G20 Finance Ministers communiqué


In response to the communiqué published following the Fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Oxfam International’s Tax Policy Lead, Susana Ruiz, said: 

“The G20 Finance Ministers are advancing toward fairly taxing the ultra-rich worldwide. Far from a blip, the G20 Ministerial reflects an emergent shift in consensus from the world’s largest economies to reduce extreme inequality by ensuring the ultra-rich pay their fair share. While we need G20 leaders to ratify this commitment at the Rio Summit in November and lay out steps for its implementation, let’s make no mistake: finance leaders have hit a new historic milestone."
 

