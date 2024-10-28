Qrispy Selected for Global Business Innovation Programme, Future Telecoms in Japan

Qrispy selected for Innovate UK's "Global Business Innovation Programme - Future Telecoms in Japan" to expand R&D and drive next-gen global connectivity.

We’re thrilled to join this prestigious programme. Japan leads in telecom innovation, and this opportunity allows us to directly engage with key industry players to advance our connectivity solutions.” — Oguzhan Kara

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qrispy , a solution producer for global eSIM and business phone systems specializing in advanced eSIM technology and cloud-based communication platforms, has been selected to participate in Innovate UK's prestigious "Global Business Innovation Programme - Future Telecoms in Japan".This programme aims to support ambitious UK businesses in expanding their research and development, forging innovation collaborations, and scaling on the global stage. By joining this initiative, Qrispy is poised to strengthen its role in shaping the next generation of global connectivity.Qrispy's flagship solutions focus on providing uninterrupted global data coverage via terrestrial networks, making reliable and borderless communication a reality for businesses with international needs.The company’s future-facing strategy also includes the integration of satellite constellations and High-Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS), which will be crucial for the development of 6G networks and beyond. By combining terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, Qrispy aims to create a seamless and scalable connectivity solution to meet the demands of a hyper-connected world.The "Global Business Innovation Programme" is part of Innovate UK's effort to assist UK-based innovation-led companies in exploring international markets and strengthening their global partnerships.The programme consists of several stages, starting with a preparation workshop, followed by a tailored five-day innovation visit to Japan in November 2024, where participants will engage with key stakeholders, industry leaders, and potential collaborators. The experience culminates in an exploitation workshop to maximize the benefits of the partnership opportunities identified during the visit.As part of the programme, Qrispy will have the opportunity to participate in the EdgeTech+ 2024 conference in Japan, an event aimed at connecting companies with the latest technologies to drive business transformation. This exposure will help Qrispy accelerate its research and development in satellite and HAPS technologies, which are instrumental to the company’s commitment to next-generation global connectivity."We are thrilled to be part of this prestigious programme." said Oguzhan Kara, Co-Founder and CEO of Qrispy. "Japan is a leader in telecommunications innovation, and this programme provides an invaluable opportunity for us to engage directly with key industry players. Our goal is to push the boundaries of connectivity by integrating advanced satellite and HAPS technologies, ultimately paving the way for a unified 6G communication framework."Japan presents a significant market opportunity, with its strong focus on 6G preparedness and collaboration in developing global telecommunication standards. The country is the third-largest economy by GDP and boasts extensive corporate R&D investment. Through this programme, Qrispy aims to build meaningful connections with Japanese research organisations, businesses, and innovators, laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships that will accelerate its technological advancements.Innovate UK will support the participating companies by covering travel and accommodation costs, ensuring that delegates can focus entirely on identifying opportunities and fostering collaborations. The programme is competitive and aims to help businesses like Qrispy leverage the growing demand for seamless connectivity solutions by providing them with insights and connections in one of the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world.Qrispy is excited to leverage the resources and expertise provided by Innovate UK through this initiative. The company looks forward to building on this unique opportunity to bring next-generation communication solutions to the global market.For more information about Qrispy's participation in the Global Business Innovation Programme or to learn more about the company's innovative communication solutions, please visit www.qrispy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.