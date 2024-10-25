October 25, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Releases Statement on Court Ruling Regarding Non-Citizens On Voter Rolls

For media inquiries only, contact: Shaun Kenney This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Releases Statement on Court Ruling Regarding Non-Citizens On Voter Rolls

RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued the following statement after today's court ruling.

"It should never be illegal to remove an illegal voter," said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. "Yet, today a Court – urged by the Biden-Harris Department of Justice – ordered Virginia to put the names of non-citizens back on the voter rolls, mere days before a presidential election. The Department of Justice pulled this shameful, politically motivated stunt 25 days before Election Day, challenging a Virginia process signed into law 18 years ago by a Democrat governor and approved by the Department of Justice in 2006.

"More concerning is the open practice by the Biden-Harris administration to weaponize the legal system against the enemies of so-called progress. That is the definition of lawfare. To openly choose weaponization over good process and lawfare over integrity isn’t democracy: it’s bullying, pure and simple, and I always stand up to bullies.

"In the meantime, I encourage every Virginian to exercise their right to vote. Rest assured, I will never stop fighting to preserve the integrity of our election process.

"The Commonwealth of Virginia will appeal this decision – all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary."