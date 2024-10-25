Crossroads4Hope has just received a $1.5 million grant from the Margaret A. Darrin Charitable Trust

BEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer Support has received a $1.5 million grant from the Margaret A. Darrin Charitable Trust.The gift will enable Crossroads4Hope to scale their reach and impact using a community public health model led by social work and powered by technology, including their MyGo2Support direct to mobile patient and caregiver support program, as well as the roll-out of their Health Champion Program. The organization provides people diagnosed with cancer, caregivers and family members with support, education, information, resources and access to a multidisciplinary team of professionals, all fundamental to every cancer journey and accessible at no charge. Crossroads4Hope is reaching people across New Jersey, 44 other states and four countries.“No one is prepared to face cancer, no matter who you are, or where you live. This is where Crossroads4Hope comes in. Individuals and families are not prepared for the fear, anxiety, isolation that comes with cancer, the complexity, barriers or strain it puts on people’s limited resources and finances. Healthcare systems often fall short in addressing these complex non-medical needs of patients and their loved ones, leaving a critical gap in care. In low-income and marginalized communities people face additional barriers accessing timely care resulting in cancers being diagnosed at later stages, decreasing people’s quality of life while increasing the risk of dying from an otherwise treatable cancer and its ripping at the fabric of families and communities” said Amy Sutton, CEO of Crossroads4Hope.“The Margaret A. Darrin Charitable Trust has put its trust in us and through this gift they are enabling us to not only scale our work to reach more people so we can reduce the burden on individuals and families but it will enable us to translate what we are doing and learning into more effective programs for patients, caregivers and families and share what we are doing with other organizations to provide a roadmap on how to address cancer care gaps and health disparities in low-income communities,” she added.The Margaret A. Darrin Charitable Trust was created through the vision and generosity of the late Margaret A. Darrin. Among the Trust's priorities, it seeks to empower and positively transform the lives of individuals facing extraordinary adverse circumstances. This is the second gift that the Trust has given Crossroads4Hope. We are extremely grateful to the Margaret A. Darrin Charitable Trust. Through their investment, the funds will help us to take on the cancer journey together with people who are impacted, no matter who they are or where they live, so that no one ever faces cancer alone. Ms. Sutton added.About Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer SupportCrossroads4Hope was founded as an independent 501(c)(3) in 2001 by four New Jersey women to ensure that all people affected by cancer had access to support that was fundamental in their cancer journey and accessible at no charge. Today, the organization reaches people in 45 states and four countries. We are THE safe space to turn first to restore one’s whole being and family. We embrace all people touched by cancer—people who are diagnosed at any age and their loved ones—providing resources and evidence-based programs of support, education, wellbeing, and hope. Our MyGo2Support program, a 24/7 direct to mobile digital support platform, offers personalized resources and support throughout the cancer journey, connecting individuals to our clinical team when needed. No matter who you are or where you live, Crossroads4Hope is what comes next when cancer impacts you and your family.Learn more at crossroads4hope.org, call 908-658-5400 or email programteam@crossroads4hope.org.The Margaret A. Darrin Charitable Trust was established in 2015 in accordance with the wishes of Margaret A. Darrin who was a firm believer in helping those facing significant adversity in their lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.