LGDinTECH Consortium Announces U.S. Technology Trade Shows Schedule for 2025

LGDinTECH Consortium has announced their 2025 technology trade show schedule.

Our participation in these trade shows will help us introduce technology companies and product developers to diamond growers who are focused on the ability of diamond to be used their applications.” — Liz Chatelain LGD in TECH co-founder

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LGD in TECH consortium, dedicated to building an ecosystem that expands the use of grown diamond in tech applications, has announced their 2025 technology tradeshow schedule.LGD in TECH welcomes diamond growers, engineers, scientists, tech product manufacturers, testing companies, R&D entities worldwide as members.“Our participation in these important trade shows and events will help us introduce technology companies and their product developers to diamond growers who are focused on the ability of diamond to be used their applications,” said LGD in TECH co-founder, Liz Chatelain who added, “Product developers understand the properties of diamond, such as thermal conductivity and wide bandgaps, what many do not know is how far the technology to grow diamonds has come. The practical reality is that grown diamond improves the functionality and longevity of everything it touches.”LGD in TECH and their participating members’ first trade show, SEMICON West in San Francisco this year, was a major success. During SEMICON West, LGD in TECH members met many exhibitors and visitors, including NASA, Intel, DARPA, Lawrence Livermore Lab and Advent. The interest in grown diamond for Tech was extremely encouraging, and it has been growing every day.One of LGD in Tech’s Founding Members, Dr. Bill Holber, President of Plasmability stated, “The SEMICON West show was great because we had the opportunity to show our wears and expertise to a different group of product developers then we would normally meet. It was a worthwhile show, and we have several people we are following up with, so we are very happy with that outcome.”For 2025 LGD in TECH has developed a full schedule of ten major tech sector trade shows, in the areas the consortium is focused, including aerospace, defense, high-powered electronics, laser, medical devices, microwave, optics, photonics, quantum, and semiconductors.The LGD in TECH U.S. Technology Trade Show Schedule for 2025 • SPIE Photonics West, San Francisco, California• SPIE Quantum Focus, San Francisco, California• DesignCon Santa Clara, California• SATELLITE, Washington, DC• Apex IPC Expo, Anaheim, California• SPIE Defense, Orlando, Florida• The Battery Show South, Atlanta, Georgia• EASTEC, West Springfield, Massachusetts• ECTC, Dallas, Texas• Space Tech Expo, Long Beach, California• IMS MTT-S 2025, San Francisco, California• SEMICON West, Phoenix, ArizonaAbout LGD in TECHLGD in TECH is a membership consortium dedicated to building an ecosystem to facilitate collaboration among the leading diamond growers and global technology, scientific, and industrial sectors. Our mission is to drive innovation and advancement using lab-grown diamond through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology.For more information and to join LGD in TECH, visit https://www.lgdintech.org/

