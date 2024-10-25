Antique and vintage toys, Canadiana and historic objects will be auctioned online, Nov. 8-9, by Miller & Miller Auctions

Circa 1905-1910 lithographed tin toy depicting a Coupe Gordon Bennet No. 5 race car made by Siegfried Gunthermann Adolf Weigel, in very good original condition (est. CA$8,000-$10,000). Extremely rare circa 1920 lithographed tin eight-man scull with coxswain toy made by Gunthermann, one of the elite German toy companies, 29 inches long (est. CA$10,000-$12,000). Canadian Pequegnat “Nelson” Hall clock with a quarter cut oak case, made during the Berlin period (1904-1916), considered the rarest of the Pequegnat Hall clocks (est. CA$3,500-$5,000). 1950s Japanese-made Packard Patrician toy car, made by ALPS, considered one of the quality Japanese toy makers, tested and working, with original hood ornament (est. CA$1,200-$1,500). German 1930s lithographed tin delivery cart by Saalheimer & Strauss, in very good condition, marked “Made in Germany” on the body, “Dunlop Cord” on the wheels (est. CA$2,000-$2,500).

November 8th auction (Toys) will close beginning at 5pm Eastern time. The November 9th Canadiana, Toys & Historic Objects auction will close starting at 9am.

The Phil Barnett collection affords collectors of toys, Canadiana and oddities a rare opportunity to pick from his treasure trove. Phil is a great storyteller. Every object he collected tells a story.” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An outstanding single-owner collection of vintage and antique toys , many of them rare German and Japanese examples, plus Canadiana and historic objects , will come up for bid in two days of online-only auctions slated for Friday and Saturday, November 8th and 9th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., with different start times for each day.The November 8th sale of toys, 208 lots in all, featuring the Phil Barnett collection, is an online-only auction with no live webcast portion. Lots will close in sequential order beginning at 5pm Eastern time that day. The November 9th sale of Canadiana, Toys & Historic Objects will close via live webcast starting at 9am Eastern time that day; more than 360 lots will come up for bid.“The Phil Barnett collection affords collectors of toys, Canadiana and oddities a rare opportunity to pick from his treasure trove,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions. Ltd. “Phil is a great storyteller. Every object he collected tells a story and he took pride in his toys. From Bing to Bandai, you’ll find rarities like nowhere else, with condition that only a trained eye could vet.”Many of the higher-dollar lots can be found in the November 9th session. These will be led by an extremely rare circa 1920 lithographed tin eight-man scull with coxswain toy made by Gunthermann, one of the elite German toy companies. The magnificent large toy (29 inches in length) depicts a racing team in blue and white uniforms on a light brown scull. It has the same synchronized rowing action as a real scull and carries a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$12,000.All prices quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.Equally scarce is the circa 1905-1910 lithographed tin toy depicting a Coupe Gordon Bennet No. 5 race car made by the Siegfried Gunthermann Adolf Weigel company. The toy retains the original toy and passenger and is in very good original condition, with the chain-driven clockwork mechanism tested and working. It’s a toy that rarely comes to auction and is found in some of the world’s best toy collections and museums. It’s expected to bring $8,000-$10,000.An American Kentucky flintlock rifle made by Nicholas Hawk (1782-1844, Monroe County, Pa.), .46 calibre, with a barrel length of 31 ½ inches (and overall 47 inches long), should hit the target for $6,000-$8,000. The barrel is signed “Nicholas Hawk Gunsmith” in script on a brass inlay and the stock is tiger maple. Hawk built a reputation for producing high-quality firearms detailed with intricate brass and silver engravings and inlays, and this rifle is a fine example.A Canadian Pequegnat “Nelson” Hall clock with a quarter cut oak case, made during the Berlin period (1904-1916), is considered the rarest of the Pequegnat Hall clocks. Only a few are known to exist. Features include a key, original pendulum stick and bob, original finish (with overall crazing), original beveled glass, original acorns on chains, original weights, a Berlin signed movement and a full label on the rear door. The 81 ¼ inch clock should realize $3,500-$5,000.Switching over to November 8th, a German 1930s lithographed tin T-694 toy motorcycle with sidecar, made by Tipp & Co., a company known for their high-quality and realistic toys, has an estimate of $2,000-$3,000. It’s a great display piece, boasting excellent gloss and color, and is tested and working, in very good original condition. It’s marked “Made in Germany” below the driver’s left foot and “Dunlop Cord” on the wheels. The Tipp & Co. logo appears multiple times.A German 1930s lithographed tin delivery cart made by Saalheimer & Strauss, in very good condition, should roll away for $2,000-$2,500. The company boasts in its 1932 catalog: “Our motorcycles are steerable and with dust-tight built-in rear wheel. The coaches are removable.” The toy is marked “Made in Germany” to the driver’s left and “Dunlop Cord” on the wheels.A Japanese lithographed tin toy Ford Edsel made by the Asahi Toy Company is expected to reach $1,200-$1,500. It’s in very good to excellent original condition and the friction motor is tested and working. Asahi was a major post-war manufacturer of mechanical toys with an emphasis on scale-like models of then-contemporary vehicles. They had a Santa Claus logo.Also up for bid on November 8th, several lots are expected to finish at $600-$900. Included is a 1950s German lithographed tin toy Arnold Mac 700 motorcycle, marked “Made in U.S.-Zone Germany.” After World War II, when American authorities occupied certain parts of Germany, toys, in order to be exported out Germany, had to be marked, “Made in U.S.- Zone Germany”. This toy is marked “Mac 700” on the gas tank and “Arnold” on the wheels and top front fender.A 1950s Japanese-made Packard Patrician toy car, made by ALPS, considered one of the quality Japanese toy makers, has an estimate of $1,200-$1,500. The 16 ½ inch vehicle, marked “ALPS made in Japan, is tested and working, even retaining the original hood ornament. The Packard Patrician was more prestigious than the regular Packard. It was built for the upper class, the elites, as a way for Packard to keep pace with luxury auto makers like Cadillac and Lincoln.A German 1930s four funnel tinplate windup toy ocean liner, likely made by Carette or Arnold, is a great display piece showing a good overall patina. It’s 9 inches in length (est. $600-$900).A Japanese 1950s lithographed tin toy Edsel with the original box, made by HAJI, is estimated to hammer for $600-$900. HAJI produced primarily toy cars for only a short period, from 1951 to the late 1960s. Their toys were of high quality and today are highly sought after by collectors. This example is tested and working and is in very good condition. It’s marked “HAJI” on the box and the rear of the front seat bench, “Edsel” on the rear side panels, and “E” on the hubcaps.Internet bidding will be through www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com , plus the popular bidding platform LiveAuctioneers.com. Here is a link to the Toys auction, on Friday, November 8th: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-EYQBRR/toys-featuring-the-phil-barnett-collection . Here is a link to the Canadiana, Toys & Historic Objects auction on Saturday, November 9th: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-EXK3L1/canadiana-toys-historic-objects This is an online-only auction. There will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast November 8th and 9th to watch lots close in real time. In-gallery previews will be held Wednesday and Thursday, November 6th and 7th, from 12 o’clock noon ‘til 5pm Eastern time each day in the Miller & Miller showroom, at 59 Webster Street in New Hamburg, Ontario.Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the auctions on November 8th & 9th, visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com # # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.