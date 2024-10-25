TempAid Expands Lab Facility

TempAid Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its dedicated ISTA 20 testing facility with the opening of a new 4,000 sq. ft. climate-controlled space.

“By enhancing our testing and design services, we’re ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our customers with the highest standards of precision and reliability.” — Ryan Sanders, President and CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TempAid Inc. is excited to announce the expansion of its laboratory testing services with the opening of a new 4,000 sq. ft. climate-controlled facility in Mississauga, Ontario.This state-of-the-art lab features walk-in environmental testing chambers, a walk-in fridge, freezer units, incubators, and a dedicated generator to ensure uninterrupted testing.The facility will offer comprehensive ISTA temperature-controlled package design and ISTA 3A physical package testing services. These capabilities will enable faster turnaround times and tailored solutions for Specialty Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Healthcare Providers, and Logistics companies.“This new facility is a key milestone for TempAid as we continue to expand our capabilities and better serve our global client base,” said Ryan Sanders, President and CEO of TempAid. “By enhancing our testing and design services, we’re ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our customers with the highest standards of precision and reliability.”This expansion into a stand-alone, dedicated ISTA Standard 20 testing facility highlights TempAid’s commitment to providing globally available, high-performance packaging solutions for the healthcare industry.With over 400 SKUs, including ISTA pre-qualified packaging systems, TempAid produces its solutions through a global manufacturing network spanning Canada, the United States, China, and Vietnam, further solidifying its leadership in temperature-controlled packaging.For more information please visit www.tempaidcoldchain.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.