GME Recycling and Bosch Rexroth together for a new challenge

‘Ventiduedenti’, the new revolutionary shredder that rewrites the history of aluminum recycling

MILANO, ITALY, October 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GME Recycling , leading company in the production of recycling plants, introduces ‘Ventiduedenti’, the innovative aluminum shredder, the game changer in the world of recycling.The cooperation between GME Recycling and Bosch Rexroth led to the creation of this new shredder, characterized by higher cutting precision, less wear and reduced energy consumption.“Ventiduedenti” is a unique result in the industrial panorama, the outcome of an in-depth market analysis and a long history of collaboration and reliability between the two companies.“This shredder was born from listening to customer needs - Maurizio Mori, GME Marketing & Sales Manager explains - It’s a 4.0 system which reaches up to 10 tons per hour of loaded scrap, in a modular way and with a more precise cutting action. This machinery brings its contribution to an important (but often little considered) scenario, that of recycling of this material. It is worth remembering that Europe recycles the highest amount of aluminum per capita in the world. Today Italian production is based 100% on recycling."Utmost attention is also given to overall material and sanitary recovery, minimizing the production of fine dust pollution and the consequent loss of aluminum, if compared to standard systems such as hammer mills. Above all, this machine avoids having extremely noisy and pollutes enviroments which puts the health of operators at risk.“Ventiduedenti” is sparking growing interest, so much that the first model has already been commissioned and is currently requested worldwide, giving GME a result that goes beyond both technical and commercial expectations.Main features of “Ventiduedenti”:Cutting precision: the new "teeth" blade technology guarantees precision up to a fraction of a tenth of a millimeter, ensuring a clean and homogeneous cut of the loaded waste Less wear: the innovative rotor design and Quad-Cutting-Face technology allow the blades to last four times longer than previous products, reducing the need for maintenance and guaranteeing a longer life for the machine and for the hydraulic motor.Greater performance: the shredder is designed to optimize the relationship between productivity and energy consumption, adapting to different types of scrap and reducing the absorption peaks of the installed power.Davide Borroni, Sales Officer at Bosch Rexroth: “The Hägglunds motor, applied to this type of machine, offers great advantages: high starting torque without any time limitation and direct assembly on the shaft without the interposition of gear reducers: this reduces the inertia, making the machine less sensitive to impacts, protecting both the mechanical part and the drive system".“Ventiduedenti” is definitely a step forward in aluminum recycling as it combines advanced technology and innovation offering efficient and sustainable solutions and is the ideal choice for companies looking for cutting-edge recycling solutions.The importance of recycling aluminumAluminum recycling guarantees energy savings of 95% compared to traditional processes. It is important to underline that 75% of all the aluminum ever produced in the world is still in use. (source: CiAL,Italian national non-profit consortium representing the commitment made by aluminium producers and aluminium packaging producers and users, as well as by enterprises concerned with collection and recycling of post-consumer aluminium).Energy saving allows the reduction of polluting emissions and according to the World Economic Forum the recovery of 95% of this material would reduce the demand for primary aluminum by 15% avoiding 250 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

