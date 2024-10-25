Attorney General James Announces Election Protection Hotline Ahead of November General Election

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that starting tomorrow the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the November 5, 2024 general election and during New York’s early voting period, which runs from Saturday, October 26 through Sunday, November 3. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including issues voting by absentee ballot, early mail ballot, or in-person at their polling place. A guide addressing frequently asked questions is also currently available to assist voters with, among other things, the absentee and early mail ballot process and voter registration issues.

“All New Yorkers have the right to feel safe when casting their votes,” said Attorney General James. “Our Election Protection Hotline will help ensure that every voice is heard – whether you’re voting by mail, early, or in-person on Election Day. My office is committed to protecting free and fair elections and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a safe, smooth voting process for all. I urge every New Yorker to contact our hotline to resolve election-related questions or concerns.”

New Yorkers are protected from voter intimidation, deception, suppression, and obstruction under state and federal law.

Attorney General James urges voters experiencing election-related problems voting to call OAG hotline at (866) 390-2992, or submit a complaint online to request assistance. The telephone hotline will be open between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM during early voting (Saturday, October 26 through Sunday, November 3), and between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. The hotline will also be available the day before and after Election Day, Monday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 6, between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Written requests for assistance may be submitted at any time through the online complaint form. Hotline calls and written requests for assistance are processed by OAG attorneys and staff.

The OAG has operated its Election Protection Hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, OAG fielded hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. OAG has also taken legal action to protect against voter registration purges and to ensure that voters have adequate and equitable access to vote early as required by law.

All registered voters have the right to free and fair elections. On Election Day, polls are required to be open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

The OAG will receive and respond to election complaints relating to any of the statutes that OAG enforces, including the New York Voting Rights Act.

