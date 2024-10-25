Liberty News Radio and The Big Mig Rumble Channel Present Election RoundTable 2024

Liberty News Radio logo

Liberty News Radio and the Big Mig Show on Rumble are proud to announce a captivating live event, "Election RoundTable 2024," to be held on November 5, 2024.

AMERICAN FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty News Radio and The Big Mig Rumble Channel Present Election RoundTable 2024November 5, 2024 • 7 PM to Midnight ET • Nationwide BroadcastLiberty News Radio and the Big Mig Show on Rumble are proud to announce a captivating live event, "Election RoundTable 2024," to be held on November 5, 2024.Hosted by Sam Bushman, James Edwards, Dr. Scott Bradley, and Lance Migliaccio. The forum will feature a panel of notable experts including Sheriff Richard Mack, Alex Newman, George Balloutine, Lew Moore, Lowell Nelson, Dave Krieger, Peter Scoop Stanton, and others.This Event Highlights Include: - In-depth Analysis: Deep dive into election dynamics, key issues, and candidate strategies. - Fraud Watch: Commitment to election integrity and transparency. - Stop The Steal: Emphasis on safeguarding voter rights and the sanctity of elections. - Rule of Law: Focus on the legal frameworks essential for fair and free elections.This pivotal forum is set to be a key resource for political enthusiasts and voters across the nation, providing a comprehensive look at the elements shaping the future of our Constitutional Republic.Tune in live to this crucial discussion on the future of our nation via LibertyNewsRadio.com or video stream at TheBigMigShow on Rumble.For additional information or press inquiries, please contact:Sam Bushman • 801-756-9133 • LibertyRoundTable@gmail.comLance Migliaccio • 720-380-0059 • LM@TheBigMig.com# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.