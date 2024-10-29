Innovative Programs Address Childcare Shortage in Illinois

Services expanding to 15 counties with a focus on rural regions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than half of Illinois families live in childcare deserts, where the shortage of quality childcare providers continues to be a persistent and pressing issue for families and the local economy.According to U.S. Census data, there are nearly half a million children under the age of ten in the Illinois counties of Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Peoria, Stephenson, Whiteside, Will, and Winnebago. However, the Illinois DCFS daycare database, which serves as the state's official licensing record, lists only 1,995 state-licensed childcare facilities serving the children in those counties.In response to this childcare shortage, the Women's Business Development Center (WBDC) is working with local elected leaders, economic development councils, and school leaders to expand its Childcare Business Program in these 15 counties across northern and central Illinois. These virtual, no-cost programs help empower women to successfully run childcare facilities and inspire others to open new childcare businesses.WBDC is already a leader in business programming and entrepreneur education. The center has hosted virtual, DCFS-approved courses throughout the Chicagoland area for over 20 years. The programs focus on critical topics such as streamlining operations, attracting clients, and accessing capital to ensure the success of a childcare business."Childcare providers are facing several challenges, causing many to go out of business. As costs have risen significantly, profit margins have decreased, which makes providers vulnerable," said Director of Childcare Business Program Yvonne Villalpando. "Our programs can help providers flourish and make a real difference in the lives of children and families."“The rising cost of childcare in our country is a crisis, and we should be doing everything we can to help all Illinois childcare businesses grow as they support our working families,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth.“I’m proud to work alongside those at the Women’s Business Development Center to help level the playing field for women entrepreneurs and business owners while helping increase the number of affordable childcare providers. By expanding these programs, we can better ensure that all women entrepreneurs across Illinois will have access to the resources they need to start and grow their businesses.”To learn more about the no-cost, DCFS-approved childcare business program opportunities, visit wbdc.org and click on the Programs and Services tab at the top of the page.About WBDC:The Women's Business Development Center (WBDC) was established in 1986 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit championing entrepreneurship for women. Our mission has expanded to support minorities and other underrepresented individuals with pre-venture, emerging, and established businesses. The WBDC aims to help small business owners fuel economic growth, build strong communities, and create generational wealth.###

