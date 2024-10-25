Volunteering bridges gaps for migrants in Mongolia

Cho's fascination with Mongolia's development trajectory began during a previous project with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). Witnessing the nation's hurdles firsthand, she felt compelled to contribute on a broader scale. The UN Volunteer opportunity seemed like the perfect platform to explore the UN system's role in fostering sustainable development, especially on human mobility issues. “I was pondering on the way to contribute to better mitigate the challenges in a broader perspective”, she said.

In her volunteer assignment, she develops project proposals and assists in communication works aligned with IOM’s mission to support safe, humane and orderly migration to benefit both migrants and communities in Mongolia. Using communication platforms, she sheds light on the hurdles induced before, during, and after migration.

To Cho, volunteering has been more than just an assignment, it is a journey of discovery.

Volunteering has ignited my passion for understanding the complexities of human migration and I am committed to using this experience to build a future where migration is safe, orderly, and beneficial for all." Minkyung Cho, UN Volunteer Associate Officer with IOM Mongolia.

Based in the densely populated Ulaanbaatar city, Cho’s typical work begins with reading the news digest from IOM’s Asia-Pacific regional office. This gives her insights into new projects on human mobility and every so often becomes a great source to utilize as a communication material for the IOM Country Office in Mongolia.

On another day, she would work with the project team on concept papers, produce content for IOM’s website, or examine migration trends in the country to gain insights for new projects and self-development.

“In conceptualizing a project, I explore community-centered solutions, aligning with IOM’s strategic outlook, which emphasizes the creation of migration frameworks that yield mutual benefits for both origin and destination communities.” Says Cho.

International migration has significantly increased with an estimated one in eleven Mongolians living abroad. Further, international migration and mobility of Mongolians is growing exponentially with approximately 65 per cent of Mongolians migrating for economic reasons. It is estimated that 130,000 Mongolian migrants were living abroad in 2016, with many in an irregular situation. This nomadic heritage makes migration largely perceived as a traditional way of life for many people and often overshadows the challenges of modern migrants.

Cho is helping to bridge this gap. She advocates for migration in both the public and private sectors through targeted communications work and strategic project development.

My most important mission is to raise awareness on migration-related issues to help people fully comprehend the challenges that arise before, during, and after migration." Minkyung Cho, UN Volunteer Associate Officer with IOM Mongolia.

Daniel Kweku Sam, Programme Manager for the IOM Mongolia Country Office recognizes the critical role of volunteering in addressing migration issues in the country. “Volunteers contribute their time and skills, enabling organizations to expand their capacity and reach. Volunteers' active involvement fosters a sense of ownership and mutual trust among community members.”