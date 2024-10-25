Submit Release
Free virtual event to feature Holocaust survivor personal story

An upcoming virtual presentation on the Holocaust is now open for registration. Iowa classrooms in grades 5-12 can sign up to join the Nov. 7 one-hour event titled “Hear Lessons from a Holocaust Survivor.”

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, the free virtual presentation will feature Holocaust survivor, Sol Nayman and his personal accounts of his life in Europe during World War II.

Nayman was a child when his family escaped Poland for the Soviet Union, where life was difficult and his father was used for slave labor. After the liberation in Europe by Allied forces, his family lived in a Displaced Person camp before moving to Canada. His story was featured in a BOOK by ME series, “If Not Now, When?” by Iowan Rebecca Lower in 2023.

All Iowa schools are invited to register to attend this free event on Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m.  

This program is FREE and open to schools in Iowa and Illinois, and anyone interested in hearing the story of Holocaust survivor, Sol Nayman.

Sign up for this program at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1045205316237

See flyer below.

