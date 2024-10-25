Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Signs Five-Year Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Saynoday Limited to Expand “Reiwatakiya” Brand Across Hong Kong and Key Asian Markets

TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America and the United Kingdom, today announced that on October 16, 2024, the Company, through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary Tokyo Lifestyle Limited (“Tokyo Lifestyle”), entered into a five-year strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Saynoday Limited (“Saynoday”), a Hong Kong-based group specializing in the wholesale and retail of cosmetics and sundry products. This partnership aims to further expand the market presence of Yoshitsu’s proprietary “Reiwatakiya” brand in Hong Kong and other key Asian markets. The Agreement reflects the high level of mutual trust between both parties and their confidence in exploring growth opportunities within the beauty and daily necessities sectors in Asia.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Yoshitsu and Saynoday agree to deepen the existing trademark licensing and product supply cooperation in which Yoshitsu has granted Saynoday the right to use the “Reiwatakiya” brand. Under the Agreement, Saynoday commits to procuring high-quality cosmetics and daily necessities from Tokyo Lifestyle, totaling 500 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately US$64.3 million) over the next two years, following an initial procurement of 100 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately US$12.9 million) over the past two years under their current cooperation. Both parties agree to collaborate on brand promotion through resource integration, including optimizing the brand’s official website and expanding online sales channels and promotional strategies.

Furthermore, leveraging Tokyo Lifestyle’s successful operation of multiple stores in Hong Kong, Saynoday plans to open five new “Reiwatakiya” stores by the end of 2027, with new stores opening each year in strategic shopping districts, including Mong Kok, Tuen Mun, Hong Kong International Airport, and Kowloon. This expansion will add to its two existing franchise stores in Tsuen Wan and Admiralty, further boosting the brand’s visibility and market penetration in Hong Kong.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented, “We are thrilled to deepen our strategic partnership with Saynoday to enhance brand promotion and market expansion. Each party brings complementary strengths: Saynoday offers vast experience in wholesale and retail operations, with extensive networks in China, Hong Kong, Macao, and other Asian markets, particularly South Korea and Japan. Meanwhile, Tokyo Lifestyle will provide robust support through our strong brand licensing capabilities, extensive retail networks, diverse sales channels, and professional supply chain management, backed by available capital resources. A key component of this collaboration is Tokyo Lifestyle’s support in expanding both companies’ reach in Asian and global markets, utilizing not only our powerful offline sales network but also our resources in digital marketing and e-commerce platforms, including partnerships with key opinion leaders (KOLs). We believe that this multi-channel approach will foster strong consumer connections and increase the brand’s social influence. By leveraging our combined strengths and shared vision, we believe this partnership will elevate Reiwatakiya’s brand awareness and market share in core Asian markets and beyond, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both companies in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

