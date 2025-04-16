Vishay Intertechnology 600 V Standard and 60 V to 200 V TMBS® Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 9 A in DFN33A Package

Featuring Low 0.88 mm Profile and Wettable Flanks, Space-Saving Devices Provide Improved Thermal Performance and Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced 27 standard and Trench MOS Barrier Schottky (TMBS®) surface-mount rectifiers in the low profile DFN33A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high efficiency solutions for commercial, industrial, telecom, and automotive applications, the standard devices are the industry’s first in this package size and provide current ratings up to 6 A, while the TMBS devices deliver industry-best current ratings up to 9 A. Offering a wide range of voltage options from 60 V to 200 V for TMBS and up to 600 V for standard rectifiers, the devices are available in Automotive Grade, AEC-Q101 qualified versions.

The latest package in Vishay’s Power DFN family, the DFN33A features a compact 3.3 mm by 3.3 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. Compared to the conventional SMB (DO-214AA) and eSMP® series SMPA (DO-220AA), the package’s size is 44 % and 20 % smaller, respectively. In addition, the device’s low profile is 2.6x thinner than the SMB (DO-214AA) and SMC, and 7 % thinner than the SMPA (DO-220AA). At the same time, the rectifiers’ optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings.

The devices are intended for low voltage, high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, and polarity and rail to rail protection in hot swap circuits for baseband antennas and power over Ethernet (PoE) for switches, routers, and optical network equipment. For these applications, the rectifiers offer high temperature operation up to +175 °C, while their exceptionally low forward voltage drop and low leakage current enhance design efficiency. The wettable flanks of their DFN33A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection.

Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Type Rev. voltage (V) I F(AV) (A) V F at I F (V) I FSM (A) T J max. (°C) SE40N3D Standard 200 4 0.84 70 +175 SE40N3G Standard 400 4 0.84 70 +175 SE40N3J Standard 600 4 0.84 70 +175 SE60N3D Standard 200 6 0.88 80 +175 SE60N3G Standard 400 6 0.88 80 +175 SE60N3J Standard 600 6 0.88 80 +175 V5N3103 TMBS 100 5 0.43 100 +150 V5N3202 TMBS 200 5 0.58 100 +175 V5N3L63 TMBS 60 5 0.34 100 +150 V5N3M103 TMBS 100 5 0.45 100 +175 V5N3M153 TMBS 150 5 0.54 100 +175 V5N3M63 TMBS 60 5 0.4 100 +175 V6N3103 TMBS 100 6 0.45 100 +150 V6N3M103 TMBS 100 6 0.48 100 +175 V7N3103 TMBS 100 7 0.45 120 +150 V7N3L63 TMBS 60 7 0.37 120 +150 V7N3M103 TMBS 100 7 0.49 120 +175 V7N3M153 TMBS 150 7 0.56 120 +175 V7N3M63 TMBS 60 7 0.43 120 +175 V8N3170 TMBS 170 8 0.62 100 +175 V8N3M103S TMBS 100 8 0.52 100 +175 V9N3103 TMBS 100 9 0.43 150 +150 V9N3202 TMBS 200 9 0.6 150 +175 V9N3L63 TMBS 60 9 0.36 150 +150 V9N3M103 TMBS 100 9 0.47 150 +175 V9N3M153 TMBS 150 9 0.56 150 +175 V9N3M63 TMBS 60 9 0.42 150 +175

Note: Base P/N-M3 for commercial grade, base P/NHM3 for AEC-Q101 qualified and Automotive Grade

Samples and production quantities of the new standard and TMBS rectifiers in the DFN33A package are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. TMBS and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

